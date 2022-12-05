TRENDING

Why Madrid wants to kick out Hazard and other football stories making headlines today

Fabian Simiyu
Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Daley Blind are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Eden Hazard, Thibaut Courtois and Daley Blind.
A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Real Madrid is ready to part ways with Eden Hazard after the Belgian star failed to perform again in Qatar in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Eden Hazard of Belgium is seen at full time of Croatia vs Belgium on December 1, 2022.
Belgium failed to qualify for the last 16 round after registering one win, one loss and one draw. Roberto Martinez quit as the Belgium match moments after their elimination from the World Cup.

Thibaut Courtois doesn't want his Belgian team mates to be labelled as the golden generation since they have never laid their hands on silverware.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois puts his hand on his heart during the national anthem before the Group F match between Croatia and Belgium on December 1, 2022.
The Real Madrid keeper was the centre of attraction recently in Qatar after there were rumours of division in the Belgium squad. The keeper was quick to defend his team and quash the claims.

Daley Blind has said that the Netherlands national team are using manager Louis van Gaal's recovery sessions from cancer to keep them going at the World Cup.

Daley Blind (left) and Louis van Gaal (right).
Van Gaal was diagnosed with cancer recently and his recovery journey has been tremendous. The Netherlands are yet to lose a match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Jadon Sancho has not travelled with the Manchester United squad to Spain for winter training as he is still training alone to realise his potential.

Dusan Vlahovic could be on his way to Liverpool after the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Ibrahima Konate being used as part of the deal.

Lionel Messi has come to the aid of Lautaro Martinez who is under fierce criticism from Argentine fans for failing to score against Australia despite having several opportunities to do so.

