Real Madrid slip to Liga defeat against Espanyol

Real, who had lost to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday, blew a chance to pull ahead of Atletico Madrid, who beat crisis-hit Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday to draw level with their city rivals on 17 points.

Espanyol inflicted Real's first league defeat of the season after taking the lead on 17 minutes at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia when Raul de Tomas found the net.

Aleix Vidal scored a sparkling second goal after nutmegging Nacho and smashing the ball past Real 'keeper Thibaut Courtois 15 minutes into the second half.

Just as Espanyol appeared to be about to extend their advantage again, Karim Benzema pulled a goal back on 71 minutes, firing into the bottom corner after collecting a pass from Luka Jovic.