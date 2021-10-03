RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Real Madrid slip to 'worst defeat of the season' against Espanyol

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Karim Benzema's second-half goal was in vain as Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Espanyol

Karim Benzema's second-half goal was in vain as Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Espanyol Creator: LLUIS GENE
Karim Benzema's second-half goal was in vain as Real Madrid were beaten 2-1 by Espanyol Creator: LLUIS GENE

Real Madrid slipped to their "worst defeat of the season", according to coach Carlo Ancelotti, following up a shock Champions League reverse with their first Liga loss of the season, going down 2-1 at Espanyol on Sunday 

Recommended articles

Real, who lost to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol on Tuesday, blew a chance to pull ahead of Atletico Madrid, who beat crisis-hit Barcelona 2-0 on Saturday to draw level with their city rivals on 17 points.

Real Sociedad are also on 17 points after they too missed the chance to go top when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Getafe on Sunday.

"There is not much to say," admitted a crestfallen Ancelotti after a defeat that leaves Real without a win in three games after they were held to a goalless draw by Villarreal in their previous league match.

"We did not manage to keep our calm, to put in place what we had planned. The team was not well set-up, with or without the ball. 

"You have to be honest. It's the worst game of our season."

Espanyol took the lead on 17 minutes at the RCDE Stadium in Catalonia when Raul de Tomas found the net. 

Aleix Vidal scored a sparkling second goal after nutmegging Nacho and smashing the ball past Real 'keeper Thibaut Courtois 15 minutes into the second half.

Karim Benzema had the ball in the net early in the second half but the goal was ruled out for Luka Jovic's offside.

Just as Espanyol appeared to be about to extend their advantage again, Benzema pulled a goal back on 71 minutes, firing into the bottom corner after the French international collected a pass from Jovic for his ninth league goal in eight games this season.

Espanyol had won just once in seven games this season but they hung on grimly in five minutes of added time to take all three points.

"We now need to use the international break to think about why this team's attitude has changed in the space of a week," said Ancelotti.

"But this defeat is no accident. We didn't play well."

Victory for Sociedad would have shunted them to the top of the table but they had to settle for a point after Mikel Oyarzabal produced a 68th minute equaliser to cancel out Sandra Ramirez's opener for Getafe five minutes before half-time. 

The point was Getafe's first of the season after seven straight losses.

A goal in each half from Dutch international Arnaut Danjuma saw Villarreal bounce back from their midweek defeat at the hands of Manchester United in the Champions League with a 2-0 win over Real Betis while a lone strike from Dario Benedetto gave Elche a 1-0 win over Celta Vigo. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Sprinter Omanyala parts ways with his Management

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Police officer Caroline Kangogo found Dead at her Parent's Home

Police officer Caroline Kangogo found Dead at her Parent's Home

Vanessa Mdee speaks on reports of giving birth to a bouncing baby Boy [Video]

Vanessa Mdee speaks on reports of giving birth to a bouncing baby Boy [Video]

Zari’s daughter Tiffah in tears, demands to be taken to Tanzania to see grandma

Zari’s daughter Tiffah in tears, demands to be taken to Tanzania to see grandma

3 annoying people you will find in any Kenyan matatu stage [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

3 annoying people you will find in any Kenyan matatu stage [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Trending

Arteta eyes more 'special' days after Arsenal sweep past Tottenham

Bukayo Saka (centre)scored Arsenal's third goal against Tottenham Creator: Ben STANSALL

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Ansu Fati scored on his return against Levante on Sunday after 10 months out through injury Creator: LLUIS GENE

African players in Europe: Salah scores to share Golden Boot lead

Mohamed Salah (C) scores for Liverpool in a 3-3 Premier League draw at Brentford Creator: Glyn KIRK

From Taliban to Ronaldo's land, Afghan women footballers train again

Players of Afghanistan national women's youth football team attend a training session on the outskirts of Lisbon where they have found safe haven after escaping from the Taliban Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA