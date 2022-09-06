UCL

Real Madrid start title defence in HAZARDOUS style as Hazard, Vinicius, Modric score

Jidechi Chidiezie
The 3-0 victory over Celtic was Real Madrid's third straight three-goal win on the road, in the Champions League.

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid
Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

Defending champions Real Madrid survived a brilliant first-half performance from Celtic to open their UEFA Champions League campaign with a 3-0 victory.

For Celtic, it was their first group stage match at Celtic Park for the first time since December 2017, with a deafening roar greeting the first whistle.

Celtic started the game as the more industrious side, with Jota picking Liel Abada out with an outstanding pass just before the quarter-hour mark, but Israeli hit his shot straight at Thibaut Courtois.

Reo Hatate's vicious shot was also saved by Courtois, before Callum McGregor's effort showed Celtic's real confidence level by hitting the post.

Just before the half-hour mark they, however, experienced a scare when Federico Valverde got space on the edge of Celtic's box.

He, however, sent the shot wide. Then, Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema went out with an injury, and his replacement Eden Hazard could only muster a weak shot that harmlessly went wide.

Soon after the restart, Celtic's half-time substitution Daizen Maeda had the chance to have a quick impact but was unable to connect cleanly with Josip Juranovi's misdirected cross.

Vinicius Junior opened the second half scoring with a goal in the 56th minute
Vinicius Junior opened the second half scoring with a goal in the 56th minute AFP

From that point on, Carlo Ancelotti's men decided that enough was enough and launched a stunning attack, which resulted in Vinicius viciously completing Valverde's cross in the 56th minute, for the first of the game.

The visitors then doubled their lead just four minutes later, as Luka Modric beat Hart with the outside of his boot.

Fifteen minutes from time, Toni Kroos found Dani Carvajal, who teed up Hazard to seal the defending champions' third straight three-goal win on the road, in the Champions League.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse.

