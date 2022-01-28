RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

'Reckless' opening of stadium gate caused deadly Cameroon crush: minister

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

The stampede that led to the deaths of eight people at Olembe Stadium was caused by a "reckless" decision to open a gate, Cameroon's sports minister said Friday.A

The stampede that led to the deaths of eight people at Olembe Stadium was caused by a reckless decision to open a gate, Cameroon's sports minister said Friday.A Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD
The stampede that led to the deaths of eight people at Olembe Stadium was caused by a "reckless" decision to open a gate, Cameroon's sports minister said Friday.A Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

A stampede that led to the deaths of eight people outside an Africa Cup of Nations stadium was caused by a "reckless" decision to open a gate in the face of a "flood of people", Cameroon's sports minister said Friday.

Recommended articles

"That entry gate was momentarily closed by security forces in the face of a surge of spectators despite other entry gates being in operation," said Narcisse Mouelle Kombi at a press conference.

"Overwhelmed by this surge of people, the security forces took the reckless decision to open the south gate, leading to a crush," which caused the tragedy on Monday at the Olembe Stadium in Yaounde.

The minister also acknowledged that the number of security staff was "insufficient" at the match at Olembe Stadium in Yaounde for the match between the home nation and Comoros.

He also blamed the number of people trying to get in with fake or used tickets or even without tickets for the crush.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, which also left 38 people injured, Patrice Motsepe, the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAN), announced that Sunday's quarter-final due to be played at the Olembe Stadium will be switched to the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium, also in Yaounde. 

He also announced that CAF would not allow other matches to be played there if the Cameroonian authorities did not submit an investigation report by Friday. 

"That gate was supposed to be open because if it was open they would have walked through, and for inexplicable reasons it was closed," Mostsepe said on Tuesday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

'Reckless' opening of stadium gate caused deadly Cameroon crush: minister

'Reckless' opening of stadium gate caused deadly Cameroon crush: minister

'Lethal finisher' Vlahovic completes Juventus move

'Lethal finisher' Vlahovic completes Juventus move

Liverpool leading chase for Porto's Diaz - reports

Liverpool leading chase for Porto's Diaz - reports

US congratulates Iran on World Cup, hopes for faceoff

US congratulates Iran on World Cup, hopes for faceoff

Burkina Faso footballers target AFCON 'joy' for troubled nation

Burkina Faso footballers target AFCON 'joy' for troubled nation

Man City's Walker banned for three European games

Man City's Walker banned for three European games

Barcelona's previous board investigated by prosecutor's office

Barcelona's previous board investigated by prosecutor's office

Howe expects more business as Newcastle close in on Guimaraes

Howe expects more business as Newcastle close in on Guimaraes

Serie A star Barrow revels in Gambia's stunning AFCON run

Serie A star Barrow revels in Gambia's stunning AFCON run

Trending

Messi returns, Ramos scores and PSG cruise

Sergio Ramos slams in his first Paris Saint-Germain goal Creator: FRANCK FIFE

African football boss blames closed gate for Cup of Nations tragedy

Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motesepe speaking at a press conference in Yaounde Creator: Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Salah and Haller go head to head as African heavyweights clash

Mohamed Salah in training with the Egypt team in Douala on Tuesday Creator: Charly TRIBALLEAU

The happy world of Aribo with Nigeria at the Cup of Nations

Joe Aribo (R) with Nigeria teammate Taiwo Awoniyi before the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations game against Sudan Creator: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO