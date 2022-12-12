ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

Controversial referee leaves World Cup after complaints from fans and players

Fabian Simiyu
Controversial referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz will not be assigned any other match in Qatar by FIFA

Referee Mateu Lahoz during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022.
Referee Mateu Lahoz during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022.

Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz who comes from Spain is set to depart Qatar for home after fueling mixed reactions in the Netherlands vs Argentina quarter-final match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

It has been confirmed that the Spanish referee will not be assigned any other match in the tournament after his controversial rulings in the quarter-finals.

The referee produced 17 yellow cards and 1 red card during the 2-2 thriller match before the game headed into the post-match penalties.

Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina protest to referee Mateu Lahoz during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022.
Lionel Scaloni head coach of Argentina protest to referee Mateu Lahoz during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Netherlands and Argentina at Lusail Stadium on December 9, 2022.

Messi was the first player to call out the referee indirectly so as to avoid any sanctions by FIFA. He was handed a yellow card during the match.

He continued by stating that he wanted FIFA to act on the matter as he questioned how FIFA settled for Lahoz to officiate their match as he was totally unfit for the task.

Emiliano Martinez hit out at the referee also after the Lionel Messi sentiments as he questioned why the ref added 10 minutes to stoppage time.

Referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz shows a yellow card, 1 of 17 he issued during the match on December 9, 2022.
Referee Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz shows a yellow card, 1 of 17 he issued during the match on December 9, 2022.

He added that the ref wanted the Netherlands to win the match through his actions. He for example questioned Lahoz's decision to award numerous freekicks in favour of the Netherlands.

The Argentine keeper concluded by stating that Lahoz is useless and that he was hoping such incidents don't occur in future.

Netherlands lost to Argentina in the post-match penalties in the fiercely contested match. The match saw Louis van Gaal quit his role as the Dutch manager.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
