Controversial referee leaves World Cup after complaints from fans and players

It has been confirmed that the Spanish referee will not be assigned any other match in the tournament after his controversial rulings in the quarter-finals.

The referee produced 17 yellow cards and 1 red card during the 2-2 thriller match before the game headed into the post-match penalties.

Messi was the first player to call out the referee indirectly so as to avoid any sanctions by FIFA. He was handed a yellow card during the match.

He continued by stating that he wanted FIFA to act on the matter as he questioned how FIFA settled for Lahoz to officiate their match as he was totally unfit for the task.

Emiliano Martinez hit out at the referee also after the Lionel Messi sentiments as he questioned why the ref added 10 minutes to stoppage time.

He added that the ref wanted the Netherlands to win the match through his actions. He for example questioned Lahoz's decision to award numerous freekicks in favour of the Netherlands.

The Argentine keeper concluded by stating that Lahoz is useless and that he was hoping such incidents don't occur in future.