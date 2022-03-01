RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Referees' chief apologises to Everton over Man City errors

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Penalty pain - Everton manager Frank Lampard

Penalty pain - Everton manager Frank Lampard Creator: Lindsey Parnaby
Penalty pain - Everton manager Frank Lampard Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

England's referees' chief has apologised to Everton manager Frank Lampard for mistakes made in Saturday's defeat by Manchester City, according to British media reports.

Recommended articles

An angry Lampard labelled VAR official Chris Kavanagh a "professional who cannot do his job right" after the 1-0 loss to the Premier League champions at Goodison Park.

Kavanagh failed to alert referee Paul Tierney over a handball by Rodri that would have given the Toffees a late chance of an equaliser from the penalty spot.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale wrote to the Premier League on Monday to ask for an apology.

It has been reported that Riley, managing director of Professional Game Match Officials Limited, subsequently called both Lampard and Everton chairman Bill Kenwright to apologise for the mistakes made relating to the Rodri incident.

Lampard, speaking after the match, said: "The decision is incredible and that loses us the opportunity to get what we deserved.

"That's a VAR call. That's Chris Kavanagh. It wouldn't have needed more than five seconds to know it was a penalty. He (Kavanagh) should have either told the referee to give it or told him to go look at it.

"We've lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right."

Everton are 17th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gisdol quits Lokomotiv Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Gisdol quits Lokomotiv Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Referees' chief apologises to Everton over Man City errors

Referees' chief apologises to Everton over Man City errors

Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham

Ukraine's Yarmolenko will 'not be rushed back', say West Ham

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

IOC calls for Russia sports ban, FIFA throws team out of World Cup

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Arsenal reveal record loss of over £100m

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

Atalanta thump Samp to stay on Juve's tail

Atalanta thump Samp to stay on Juve's tail

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Leeds name former Leipzig boss Marsch as new manager

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Rigobert Song to be appointed Cameroon coach on orders of nation's president

Trending

Russia given cold shoulder by sports world due to invasion of Ukraine

Poland refuses to play their 2022 World Cup play-off against Russia in Moscow due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine their federation president said hours after star striker Robert Lewandowski expressed his unease over the match Creator: Valentine CHAPUIS

Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans

FIFA has a decision to make over Russia's World Cup participation with one month to go until the draw for the finals Creator: OZAN KOSE

Abramovich uncertainty weighing on Chelsea: Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel Creator: Glyn KIRK

Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support

Christian Eriksen comes on as a substitute for Brentford Creator: Geoff Caddick