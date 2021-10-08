RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Relentless Australia target Japan next after making World Cup history

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Australia have won a record 11 World Cup qualifying games in a row

Australia have won a record 11 World Cup qualifying games in a row Creator: KARIM JAAFAR
Australia have won a record 11 World Cup qualifying games in a row Creator: KARIM JAAFAR

Australia coach Graham Arnold says his only focus is next week's clash with Japan after the Socceroos became the first team to win 11 games in a row in the same World Cup qualifying campaign.

Recommended articles

They achieved the historic feat by beating Oman 3-1 in Qatar on Thursday, with Awer Mabil, Martin Boyle and Mitch Duke getting on the scoresheet.

The victory ensured Australia top Group B on goal difference from Saudi Arabia in the third and final round of Asian World Cup qualifying for Qatar, having coasted through the previous rounds with eight straight wins.

In the process, they edged past Germany, Spain and Mexico, who each won 10 in a row on their paths to the World Cups in Russia 2018, South Africa 2010 and Germany 2006 respectively.

Australia's streak, which stretches back to September 2019, is all the more impressive given every game bar one has been away from home due to Covid-19.

While praising his charges, Arnold stressed the job of booking their place at next year's World Cup still wasn't done and making history could wait.

"It's something we'll probably reflect on in the future and what a great feat it has been, especially playing 10 out of 11 games away from home," he said.

"But to me it's all about going to Japan and getting ready for Japan in Japan and making it 12 (wins)."

Australia head to Japan at the weekend ahead of Tuesday's crunch clash with the Blue Samurai in Saitama, looking to not just bag another win but add to the eight clean sheets they have kept in the 11-match run.

Arnold said there were still areas of their game they must improve on.

"We got dragged into an erratic game at times. Oman threw a lot at us," he said of their first-half performance.

"But once we got the boys in at half-time and calmed them down and we focused more on keeping the ball and moving them sideways and making them chase the ball, I felt that we took over the game."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

Eric Omondi cracks up US celebrities as his viral video hits 8 million views in 24 hrs

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

2 Kenyan journalists behind Kenyatta family offshore wealth exposé

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Inside Eric Omondi's new Sh141 Million Mansion in Karen [Video]

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Eric Omondi clarifies reports that his new house is an AirBnB

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

DJ Joe Mfalme takes fans inside his 3-bedroom home in Nairobi [Video]

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Cate Waruguru speaks after Moses Kuria leaked a screenshot of their WhatsApp DMs

Trending

From Taliban to Ronaldo's land, Afghan women footballers train again

Players of Afghanistan national women's youth football team attend a training session on the outskirts of Lisbon where they have found safe haven after escaping from the Taliban Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Chelsea seize top spot after dramatic win over Southampton

Chelsea's German striker Timo Werner scores against Southampton Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS

Ranieri appointed as Watford manager

Watford's new manager Claudio Ranieri Creator: Miguel MEDINA

France face Belgium hoping to banish memories of Euro flop

France were dumped out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland in the last 16 Creator: FRANCK FIFE