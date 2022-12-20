ADVERTISEMENT

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Arsenal and Juventus target Isco Alarcon could become the latest big name to have his contract terminated after Cristiano Ronaldo suffered the same fate with Manchester United

Isco has barely learned the streets of Seville and he could already be headed for the exit (Pressinphoto)
Isco has barely learned the streets of Seville and he could already be headed for the exit (Pressinphoto)

After less than six months and only 19 matches with Sevilla, Spanish midfielder Isco Alarcon is set to depart the club as soon as the January transfer window.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to Spanish media reports, tensions between Isco and Sevilla's management caused a complete breakdown of their relationship, and Sevilla is now planning to terminate Isco's contract with immediate effect.

Isco joined Sevilla on a free transfer from Real Madrid, where he won five UEFA Champions League titles and three La Liga titles, but now looks set to leave before completing a full season.

The diminutive midfielder has been involved in bust ups with both Sevilla’s Sporting Director Monchi and manager Jorge Sampaoli and was pictured leaving the team’s training after only 10 minutes of arriving.

He was also involved in a shouting match with Monchi in front of the whole team where the Sporting Director allegedly told Isco that he would no longer be part of the team.

Isco joined Sevilla with the hopes of playing under their then manager Julien Lopetegui, but since Lopetegui moved to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Isco has inched closer and closer to the Sevilla exit door.

He has not featured in either of Sevilla’s warm up games for the restart of La Liga, and it is now looking like a matter of when, not if, Isco will be leaving Seville in January.

Isco is not short of suitors and Arsenal, Tottenham, Juventus, and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all believed to be keen to sign the 30-year-old attacking midfielder.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Isco has barely learned the streets of Seville and he could already be headed for the exit (Pressinphoto)

    REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

  • Atletico de Madrid v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Matheus Cunha during La Liga match between Atletico de Madrid and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano on November 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

  • Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.

    Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Recommended articles

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

QATAR 2022: Achraf Hakimi apologises to FIFA President after tunnel outburst

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

Viviane Miedema could miss the 2023 World Cup as Arsenal confirm ACL injury

QATAR 2022: Nigerians show love to Davido on social media following FIFA World Cup performance

QATAR 2022: Nigerians show love to Davido on social media following FIFA World Cup performance

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

Mbappe breaks silence, promises to return after World Cup heartbreak

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kingsley Coman right winger of France and Bayern Munich during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022.
WORLD CUP

Kingsley Coman racially abused after penalty loss in Qatar

Isco has barely learned the streets of Seville and he could already be headed for the exit (Pressinphoto)

REPORT: Sevilla set to terminate Isco’s contract after only four months

Atletico de Madrid v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Matheus Cunha during La Liga match between Atletico de Madrid and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona at Civitas Metropolitano on November 06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain

PREMIER LEAGUE: Wolves reach an agreement for Atletico Madrid striker

Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

PULSE PICKS: Top 5 bookies of the year 2022

Pulse Picks 2022 - Top 11 hilarious moments witnessed on the pitch this year

Top 11 hilarious moments on the pitch this year [Pulse Picks 2022]