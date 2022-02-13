RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Reus strikes twice as Dortmund trim Bayern's lead

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Marco Reus scored twice for Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin on Sunday

Marco Reus scored twice for Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin on Sunday Creator: Ronny HARTMANN
Marco Reus scored twice for Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin on Sunday Creator: Ronny HARTMANN

Marco Reus defied the boos of the home crowd with two goals against Union Berlin on Sunday, as Borussia Dortmund cruised to a 3-0 win to narrow the gap at the top of the Bundesliga to six points. 

Recommended articles

Reus, who won a controversial penalty when the two teams met last season, was given a hostile welcome in the capital.

He silenced the home end with two first-half goals as Dortmund bounced back from last week's loss to Leverkusen to claim their first ever away win at Union. 

"Last week was really bad and we wanted to show a reaction today. It's difficult to come here because Union are a really good team," Reus told DAZN. 

Yet he batted away questions about the title race.

"We don't need to keep answering those questions, so please stop asking it," he said. 

After leaders Bayern slumped to a shock loss at minnows Bochum on Saturday, the clash in the capital was a must-win for second-placed Dortmund. 

Dortmund made a nervy start, but took the lead on 18 minutes, Reus drilling a low shot home from close range amid a flurry of legs in the box. 

Reus doubled the lead on the counter-attack shortly afterwards after Dan-Axel Zagadou caught the Union defence napping apart with a devastating diagonal ball upfield. 

Union's valiant second-half resistance was ended on 71 minutes when Raphael Guerreiro toe-poked in a third goal from close range. 

Tempers flared in the final 15 minutes as the home side had a goal ruled out by VAR for a foul on Manuel Akanji.

Dortmund host reigning Scottish champions Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Klopp delighted by Liverpool's 'shirts dirty' win at Burnley

Klopp delighted by Liverpool's 'shirts dirty' win at Burnley

Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves

Liverpool close gap on Man City, Spurs rocked by Wolves

Reus strikes twice as Dortmund trim Bayern's lead

Reus strikes twice as Dortmund trim Bayern's lead

Zouma withdrawn from West Ham team due to illness

Zouma withdrawn from West Ham team due to illness

West Ham start Zouma despite cat controversy

West Ham start Zouma despite cat controversy

Leao seals 'perfect week' by snatching top spot for Milan

Leao seals 'perfect week' by snatching top spot for Milan

Blanc booted out by Qatar club Al-Rayyan

Blanc booted out by Qatar club Al-Rayyan

Aberdeen sack manager Glass

Aberdeen sack manager Glass

Bale returns as Real Madrid held by Villarreal

Bale returns as Real Madrid held by Villarreal

Trending

Barca go fourth after beating Atletico, Real Madrid sneak past Granada

Jordi Alba (2ndL) and Dani Alves were both on the scoresheet for Barcelona Creator: LLUIS GENE

Senegal declares national holiday to celebrate Cup of Nations win

Senegal celebrate with the trophy after winning their first Africa Cup of Nations title Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Lampard brushes off criticism of Dele Alli over Everton unveiling

New signings Dele Alli (left) and Donny van de Beek are introduced to Everton fans Creator: Lindsey Parnaby

West Ham's Antonio asks if Zouma cat abuse is worse than racism

West Ham United's French defender Kurt Zouma Creator: Glyn KIRK