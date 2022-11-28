WHAT'S BUZZIN

'No pressure'- Song on Cameroon's next game vs Serbia

Fabian Simiyu
Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song has called for calmness ahead of the Cameroon vs Serbia match

Cameroon head coach Rigobert Song on November 24, 2022.
Cameroon head Coach Rigobert Song has insisted that Cameroon is under no pressure to win today's match despite Samuel Eto'o predicting that this year's World Cup finals will see Morocco and Cameroon lock horns.

Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland on November 24, 2022, in a tightly contested match that saw Song nearly rip out his heart due to frustrations throughout the match.

Song has denied rumours going around that he is not on good terms with Eto'o following their defeat to Switzerland. Cameroon are yet to register a win in the World Cup with their last win dated to few years ago from Eto'os strike.

Cameroon's coach Rigobert Song in Doha at Khalifa International Stadium on November 24, 2022.
READ: Samuel Eto'o's potential World Cup winners look to bounce back against Serbia

"The president of the federation is passionate about football. He was a footballer himself, he lives, breathes and dreams football but he does not put any burden or stress on our shoulders.

"That is not why my players didn't score against Switzerland. I would say sometimes he even wants to put on the jersey and get out on the pitch to play, because he wants to give everything.

"The president is a gentleman who is very supportive and easy to talk to. He is open and we communicate a lot." Stated Song.

Rigobert Song on November 24, 2022, in Qatar.
All eyes will be on Cameroon today at 13:00 pm EAT as they take on Serbia. Senegal and Morocco have already registered their first wins in the tournament. Will Cameroon follow suit?

This is Song's first tough task at hand after taking over as the head coach of the national team. Some Cameroon fans are already doubting him but then will he prove them wrong today?

