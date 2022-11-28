'No pressure'- Song on Cameroon's next game vs Serbia

Cameroon lost 1-0 to Switzerland on November 24, 2022, in a tightly contested match that saw Song nearly rip out his heart due to frustrations throughout the match.

Song has denied rumours going around that he is not on good terms with Eto'o following their defeat to Switzerland. Cameroon are yet to register a win in the World Cup with their last win dated to few years ago from Eto'os strike.

AFP

"The president of the federation is passionate about football. He was a footballer himself, he lives, breathes and dreams football but he does not put any burden or stress on our shoulders.

"That is not why my players didn't score against Switzerland. I would say sometimes he even wants to put on the jersey and get out on the pitch to play, because he wants to give everything.

"The president is a gentleman who is very supportive and easy to talk to. He is open and we communicate a lot." Stated Song.

AFP

All eyes will be on Cameroon today at 13:00 pm EAT as they take on Serbia. Senegal and Morocco have already registered their first wins in the tournament. Will Cameroon follow suit?