Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Carlos Tevez incurred the wrath of Manchester when he left United to join City in 2009 and Rio Ferdinand knows exactly why

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez left United to join City
Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez left United to join City

Argentine striker Carlos Tevez stunned the football world in 2009 by joining Manchester City after reportedly turning down contract offers from Manchester United where he has spent two seasons.

Recommended articles

Tevez joined Manchester United on a successful two-year loan in 2007 after some legal issues with West Ham his former club.

He would score 34 goals and 14 assists in 99 matches across two season but ultimately leave United heartbroken by leaving to join their next-door neighbours and Rio Ferdinand knows exactly why Tevez made that absurd choice.

Former Manchester United captain and teammate of Tevez at Old Trafford, Rio Ferdinand spoke to William Hill and shed more light on the Tevez saga as it happened 13 years ago.

Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand Pulse Live Uganda

"Tevez wanted to sign a contract for Man United well before that," Ferdinand revealed thanks to his status as club captain at the time and good friend of Tevez.

He continued, "Man United delayed and didn't come to him and he thought... and said 'you know what you disrespected me and no matter what you offer me I'm not signing."

"And I remember the then chairman David Gill asking me to ring him and to speak to him and his agent and tell him the club want to sign you. His agent said to me: 'Rio it doesn't matter what money they offer he won't sign, he feels he's been disrespected and that's it.'" Ferdinand revealed.

Rio Ferdinand was involved in the Carlos Tevez saga
Rio Ferdinand was involved in the Carlos Tevez saga Eurosport

Tevez would go on to establish himself as a Manchester City legend in four years with a return of 73 goals and 35 assists in his 148 appearances, as well as helping to win their first-ever Premier League title in 2012 at the expense of Manchester United.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez left United to join City

    Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

  • Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

    Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

  • Kenyan footballers (L-R): Jonah Ayunga, Victor Wanyama and Divock Origi

    6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

Recommended articles

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?

American Billionaire in talks to buy AFC Bournemouth for £150m

American Billionaire in talks to buy AFC Bournemouth for £150m

Trending

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0
EUROPA LEAGUE

'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

Todd Boehly's Premier League All-Star idea is a good one
COMMENT

Todd Boehly is right - an All-Star game is exactly what the Premier League needs

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates goal against Sheriff Tiraspol
UEL

Ten Hag reveals why other Man United players left penalty duty for Ronaldo

Max-Alain Gradel celebrates with Ahmed Musa and his other Sivasspor teammates after scoring a goal during the UEFA Conference League Group G game against CFR Cluj
UECL

Nigeria's Musa makes second start for Sivasspor as African brother Gradel scores winner

Gareth Southgate left red-hot Jadon Sancho out of his last squad before the official World Cup callups

'Disappointing,' Sancho lashes out after being ignored by England boss 2 months to World Cup

Michael Jordan surpasses Diego Maradona for the most expensive sports game-worn memorabilia of all time

Michael Jordan's 1998 Chicago Bulls jersey sells for over $10m at auction

Switzerland's Roger Federer reacts after winning his Group play-off tennis match against Theimo de Bakker of the Netherlands at the Palexpo Arena in Geneva, Switzerland September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
TENNIS

Federer says goodbye after 24 years of service

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal