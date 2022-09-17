Argentine striker Carlos Tevez stunned the football world in 2009 by joining Manchester City after reportedly turning down contract offers from Manchester United where he has spent two seasons.
Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City
Carlos Tevez incurred the wrath of Manchester when he left United to join City in 2009 and Rio Ferdinand knows exactly why
Recommended articles
Tevez joined Manchester United on a successful two-year loan in 2007 after some legal issues with West Ham his former club.
He would score 34 goals and 14 assists in 99 matches across two season but ultimately leave United heartbroken by leaving to join their next-door neighbours and Rio Ferdinand knows exactly why Tevez made that absurd choice.
Rio Ferdinand spills the tea on Tevez
Former Manchester United captain and teammate of Tevez at Old Trafford, Rio Ferdinand spoke to William Hill and shed more light on the Tevez saga as it happened 13 years ago.
"Tevez wanted to sign a contract for Man United well before that," Ferdinand revealed thanks to his status as club captain at the time and good friend of Tevez.
He continued, "Man United delayed and didn't come to him and he thought... and said 'you know what you disrespected me and no matter what you offer me I'm not signing."
"And I remember the then chairman David Gill asking me to ring him and to speak to him and his agent and tell him the club want to sign you. His agent said to me: 'Rio it doesn't matter what money they offer he won't sign, he feels he's been disrespected and that's it.'" Ferdinand revealed.
Tevez would go on to establish himself as a Manchester City legend in four years with a return of 73 goals and 35 assists in his 148 appearances, as well as helping to win their first-ever Premier League title in 2012 at the expense of Manchester United.
More from category
-
Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City
-
Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby
-
6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League