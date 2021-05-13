Rodgers urges Leicester to 'make history' with FA Cup win

Leicester face Champions League finalists Chelsea in English football's premier cup competition -- the first time the Foxes have reached the showpiece occasion since 1969.

Several players, including talisman Jamie Vardy, remain from the team that produced one of the biggest shocks in English football history by winning the Premier League in 2016.

But many of the current crop were not in that side and Rodgers said they now had the possibility of making their own slice of history for the Thai-owned club.

A crowd of 21,000 will be at Wembley, with Chelsea and Leicester allocated 6,250 tickets each as part of a pilot to test the return of big crowds to venues during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have earned the right to be in the final and we will arrive with an opportunity to make our own history," Rodgers said on Thursday.

"We have watched it (the cup final) all through our lives. To be able to lead Leicester out for the first time in 50-odd years will be a real privilege for me.

"These weeks you always have to stay calm. This is a game where you can create an incredible legacy, you write your own stories in these games."

Rodgers, whose side is also on track to qualify for next season's Champions League, is hoping experienced central defender Jonny Evans will be fit to face Chelsea after missing two games with a heel injury.

"We're giving him another day," said Rodgers. "He has progressed really well in the last 24 hours. He looked very good and we'll see what the reaction is after that and make the final decision tomorrow (Friday).

"It's just a discussion between myself and Jonny. You always have to speak to the players and Jonny is a warrior.