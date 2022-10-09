'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Dybala and Smalling continue to score as Mourinho returns to the bench for Roma.

Mourinho returns to the dug out as Roma beat Lecce
Mourinho returns to the dug out as Roma beat Lecce

AS Roma recorded a 2-1 victory against Lecce in a Serie A fixture played on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Read Also

It took just six minutes for Roma to score the first goal as Chris Smalling rose highest to nod in a cross by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Lecce were reduced to 10 men as Morten Hjulmand received a straight red card.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Lecce found the equalizer in the 39th minute when Gabriel Strefezza converted a ball through to him by former Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as both sides went to the halftime break level.

Roma exhibited the characteristics of a team led by Jose Mourinho holding on to their advantage to take all three points.
Roma exhibited the characteristics of a team led by Jose Mourinho holding on to their advantage to take all three points. Pulse Nigeria

Roma were awarded a penalty that was dispatched by Paulo Dybala just five minutes after the restart.

From there on, Roma exhibited the characteristics of a team led by Jose Mourinho holding on to their advantage to take all three points.

Speaking after the game Mourinho explained that his side could not take advantage of Lecce being a goal down because of tiredness playing midweek in the Europa League.

He said, “I don't remember so many 11v10 games in my career and I was hoping to finish the match soon. Physical fatigue yes and also a little mental. Thursday-Sunday is tough, when I see Atalanta-Udinese it's clear that they don't play during the week.

“Today we didn't play a good game but we won, with Atalanta well but we lost. Tiredness is important but we need to manage it better."

Chris Smalling rose highest to nod in a cross by Lorenzo Pellegrini
Chris Smalling rose highest to nod in a cross by Lorenzo Pellegrini Pulse Nigeria

Defender Smalling also reiterated the need for Roma to continue working harder despite the victory.

He added, “We are happy for the victory, we can play better but the three points were too important today.

“We have created many chances but the goals will come. We all have to improve and work.”

AS Roma return to action in the Europa League against Real Betis on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Barcelona's manager Xavi

    Xavi reveal one thing Barcelona must starting doing before meeting Inter, and Real Madrid

  • Ferran Torres has incured the wrath of Barca fans on social media after ghosting in Barca's hard-fought win against Celta Vigo

    'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter 'dinner date' with Celta Vigo win

  • Mourinho returns to the dug out as Roma beat Lecce

    'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce

Recommended articles

Xavi reveal one thing Barcelona must starting doing before meeting Inter, and Real Madrid

Xavi reveal one thing Barcelona must starting doing before meeting Inter, and Real Madrid

'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter 'dinner date' with Celta Vigo win

'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter 'dinner date' with Celta Vigo win

'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce

'We didn't play a good game but we won' - Mourinho roars on return to dugout as Roma beat Lecce

'The GOAT' - Reactions as Ronaldo crashes Iwobi's party in Everton defeat against Manchester United

'The GOAT' - Reactions as Ronaldo crashes Iwobi's party in Everton defeat against Manchester United

Arteta hails Martinelli after bringing down 'top team' Liverpool

Arteta hails Martinelli after bringing down 'top team' Liverpool

Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Was it a penalty? - Arsenal fans in heaven after 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of the league

Trending

Social media reactions as Chelsea defeated Wolves in the Premier League on Saturday
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Chelsea fans praise Potter, Kepa after Wolves thrashing

Milan defeated Juventus 2-0 in Serie A
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Vlahovic is overrated' - Reactions as Juventus prove no match for Milan in Serie A

Kylian Mbappe had a game to forget against Reims on Saturday
LIGUE 1

Kylian Mbappe aims subtle dig at PSG coach following underwhelming stalemate at Reims

Max Verstappen takes his first pole in Japan
F1

Max Verstappen returns to pole ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Iker Casillas has apologized after causing a stir with 'gay' tweet earlier on Sunday

Iker Casillas apologizes to LGBT community over deleted 'gay' tweet, reveals he was hacked

Max Verstappen is Formula 1 World Champions for the second time
BREAKING

'Incredible' Max Verstappen is World Champion again after win at Japanese Grand Prix

WWE 2022 Extreme Rules Results
WWE

Ronda Rousey is new Smackdown Women's Champion as Bray Wyatt returns and other results from Extreme Rules

Ferran Torres has incured the wrath of Barca fans on social media after ghosting in Barca's hard-fought win against Celta Vigo
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ferran Torres is sh*t!' - Reactions as Barca prepare for crucial Inter 'dinner date' with Celta Vigo win