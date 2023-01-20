ADVERTISEMENT
GOATS

Ronaldo, Messi, & Mbappe shine as Neymar misses penalty in PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo faced Messi in what could be their last match as rivals in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo spits as Lionel Messi walks near during the Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 2023.
Cristiano Ronaldo spits as Lionel Messi walks near during the Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo's wait to play on Saudi Arabian soil came to an end on January 19, 2023, when he faced Lionel Messi during the PSG versus Riyadh All-Star XI.

The whole world was looking forward to the match considering it involved two iconic players facing each other in what could be their last match as rivals.

Ronaldo's All-Stars lost to PSG but he had a story to tell during the match, 'he is not finished' as many would have thought.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 2023.
Cristiano Ronaldo in action during the Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 2023. AFP

READ: Messi and Ronaldo set to face each other again

Ronaldo scored two goals for his side as Messi and Kylian Mbappe grabbed a goal each for PSG.

Messi scored the opening goal of the fixture before Ronaldo replied back with a penalty after Keylor Navas fouled him inside the penalty box.

The last Messi and Ronaldo met was on December 8, 2020, in a Champions League where Ronaldo got away with a 3-0 win.

Al Hilal Football Club which plays in the Saudi League wants to sign Messi from PSG but it is unlikely that the deal will go through. It will be up to Messi to decide on his future.

Lionel Messi looks on prior to the Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 2023.
Lionel Messi looks on prior to the Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 2023. AFP

Ronaldo is already in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, bitter rivals to Al Hilal where he recently signed a multi-million deal that will see him become one of the best-paid athletes in the world.

Neymar Jr failed to score a penalty which means he is the only player from PSG's front three who didn't score in the much-anticipated match.

The match ended 5-4 in favour of PSG.

Cristiano Ronaldo spits as Lionel Messi walks near during the Riyadh All-Star XI vs Paris Saint-Germain FC at King Fahd Stadium on January 19, 2023.
Ronaldo, Messi, & Mbappe shine as Neymar misses penalty in PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI