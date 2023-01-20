Ronaldo, Messi, & Mbappe shine as Neymar misses penalty in PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI

The whole world was looking forward to the match considering it involved two iconic players facing each other in what could be their last match as rivals.

Ronaldo's All-Stars lost to PSG but he had a story to tell during the match, 'he is not finished' as many would have thought.

AFP

Ronaldo scored two goals for his side as Messi and Kylian Mbappe grabbed a goal each for PSG.

Messi scored the opening goal of the fixture before Ronaldo replied back with a penalty after Keylor Navas fouled him inside the penalty box.

The last Messi and Ronaldo met was on December 8, 2020, in a Champions League where Ronaldo got away with a 3-0 win.

Al Hilal Football Club which plays in the Saudi League wants to sign Messi from PSG but it is unlikely that the deal will go through. It will be up to Messi to decide on his future.

AFP

Ronaldo is already in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr, bitter rivals to Al Hilal where he recently signed a multi-million deal that will see him become one of the best-paid athletes in the world.

Neymar Jr failed to score a penalty which means he is the only player from PSG's front three who didn't score in the much-anticipated match.