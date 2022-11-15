Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes in frosty handshake ahead of World Cup opener against Ghana

Emmanuel Ayamga
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ahead of Portugal’s World Cup opener against Ghana, a video of Cristiano Ronaldo involved in a weird handshake with Bruno Fernandes in the national team camp following the former’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has gone viral.

Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes involved in frosty handshake ahead of Ghana World Cup opener
Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes involved in frosty handshake ahead of Ghana World Cup opener

Ronaldo and Fernandes are teammates at Manchester United and will also be playing side-by-side at the Qatar 2022 World Cup for their country.

Recommended articles

Ronaldo has, however, dominated the headlines since Sunday after an interview where he opened up on his tumultuous second spell at Manchester United.

He slammed the club and its manager, Eric ten Hag, for disrespecting him, insisting he currently feels betrayed.

The 37-year-old also said he has no respect for Ten Hag and gave a damning assessment of happenings within the club.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Ronaldo is captured exchanging a weird handshake with Fernandes, who has captained Manchester United for much of the season.

The midfielder appeared to have avoided eye contact with his national team captain, before immediately walking away.

The manner of their exchange has got football fans talking, with some suspecting a fallout between the Portuguese duo.

Sky Sports tweeted: “Bruno Fernandes gives Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as Portugal meet for the World Cup.”

The Football Daily also wrote: “Bruno Fernandes gave Cristiano Ronaldo a frosty reception as he re-joined with his Manchester United teammate for international duty.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo has also warned Ghana and the other Group H teams that he’s coming to the World Cup to “win it.”

The Manchester United star and his country will face Ghana, South Korea and Uruguay in the group stages of the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Black Stars will face Portugal in their opening game of the tournament, with a lot at stake for both teams.

In the same interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo said he’s going to the World Cup to “win it for Portugal”, and then return to resolve things with United.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes involved in frosty handshake ahead of Ghana World Cup opener

    Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes in frosty handshake ahead of World Cup opener against Ghana

  • The Netherlands football team

    Qatar 2022: Team Profiles - Netherlands

  • FIFA World Cup™ Live Event is coming FIFA Mobile

    FIFA Mobile: How you can access the FIFA World Cup™ Live Event

Recommended articles

Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes in frosty handshake ahead of World Cup opener against Ghana

Video: Ronaldo and Fernandes in frosty handshake ahead of World Cup opener against Ghana

FIFA Mobile: How you can access the FIFA World Cup™ Live Event

FIFA Mobile: How you can access the FIFA World Cup™ Live Event

Qatar 2022: Team Profiles - Netherlands

Qatar 2022: Team Profiles - Netherlands

'Don't count me out yet!'- Bale to feature for Wales in Qatar

'Don't count me out yet!'- Bale to feature for Wales in Qatar

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield launch Holy Ears marijuana

Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield launch Holy Ears marijuana

Why Ronaldo could be on his way out of United and other top trending football stories

Why Ronaldo could be on his way out of United and other top trending football stories

Voting now open as God of War: Ragnarök leads with 10 nominations in The Game Awards 2022

Voting now open as God of War: Ragnarök leads with 10 nominations in The Game Awards 2022

Ronaldo's message to the Glazers and the Manchester United hierarchy

Ronaldo's message to the Glazers and the Manchester United hierarchy

Qatar 2022: Team Profiles - England

Qatar 2022: Team Profiles - England

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo sends warning to Ghana ahead of World Cup

Erik ten Hag (left) and Cristiano Ronaldo (right)
BREAKING

'I don't respect Ten Hag!' - Cristiano Ronaldo blasts coach in interview

Sadio Mané
QATAR 2022

Why Mane has not travelled with Senegal to Qatar

From left: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mason Mount and David De Gea
TRENDING

Why Cristiano Ronaldo is unhappy at United and other top trending stories in football today

DOHA, QATAR - MARCH 31: The FIFA World Cup Trophy is pictured on display during the 72nd FIFA Congress at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center on March 31, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
QATAR 2022

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

Alex Pereira will be the new cover of UFC 4
GAMING

UFC 4: Alex Pereira set to replace Israel Adesanya as new cover star

Lameck Banda celebrates becoming the first Zambian to score in the Serie A

Serie A: Lameck Banda becomes first Zambian to score in Serie A

FIFA to deploy ‘robot linesmen’ for 2022 World Cup in Qatar
QATAR 2022

5 new rules at the FIFA World Cup that will change the tides