BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Portuguese superstar will join up with the reserves and won't be a part of the first team.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has punished Cristiano Ronaldo for his misbehaviour against Tottenham on Wednesday night.

Read Also

Ten Hag has demoted Ronaldo to the reserves for the next three days and won't be a part of the squad to face Chelsea this weekend.

"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," the club stated in a statement.

More details to follow...

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

    BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

  • Ghana declares national day of fasting and prayer ahead of the FIFA World Cup

    Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

  • Lukaku struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season

    Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema leads Madrid to 10th consecutive win after 2 VAR denials

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema leads Madrid to 10th consecutive win after 2 VAR denials

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Trending

Victor Wanyama at CF Montreal [Instagram]
BIOGRAPHY

Victor Wanyama: All you need to know about one of Kenya's most successful players

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Where does Karim Benzema rank among elite strikers

Where does the Ballon d’Or put Karim Benzema in the ranking of elite strikers?

Yaya Toure has earned his place in the pantheon of midfield greats
COMMENT

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

Watch: Jordan Ayew, Partey join Messi and Ronaldo in FIFA’s World Cup promo video
QATAR 2022

Ghana, 2 other African teams will fail at 2022 World Cup - Okocha

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Premier League MD12
LIVE BLOG

Premier League midweek football LIVE UPDATES

Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle