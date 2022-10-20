Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has punished Cristiano Ronaldo for his misbehaviour against Tottenham on Wednesday night.
BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag
The Portuguese superstar will join up with the reserves and won't be a part of the first team.
Ten Hag has demoted Ronaldo to the reserves for the next three days and won't be a part of the squad to face Chelsea this weekend.
"Cristiano Ronaldo will not be part of the Manchester United squad for this Saturday’s Premier League game against Chelsea," the club stated in a statement.
More details to follow...
