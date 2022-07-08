PREMIER LEAGUE

Ronaldo gives United fans hope as he models new home jersey

Moses King
Cristiano Ronaldo might stay at Manchester United and play in the Europa League next season.

Manchester United has unveiled the 2022/23 season jerseys featuring Christiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernades, Scott McTominay, club legend Eric Cantona and female footballer Alessia Russo.

Adopting a retro style with a collar and button, the Adidas jersey boosts of being lightweight with heat-applied details, like the shield-style club badge.

Reported to be pushing his way out of the club, Cristiano’s feature in the photoshoot is an instant fan favourite. While some are happy that he could stay, sneaky fans also pointed out that he appeared to be taking the jersey off his body in the photo-shoot.

Fan reactions to the possibility that Cristiano Ronaldo could feature for United next season

Manchester United is yet to make a big name signing in the transfer season and Ronaldo is said to be not pleased with the lack of ambition.

Chelsea have been reported to be in talks with his agent as he keeps away from Manchester United’s pre-season training allegedly due to ‘family reasons’.

Ronaldo is pushing for Champions League football next season.

Moses King

