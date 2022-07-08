Ronaldo gives United fans hope as he models new home jersey

Adopting a retro style with a collar and button, the Adidas jersey boosts of being lightweight with heat-applied details, like the shield-style club badge.

Reported to be pushing his way out of the club, Cristiano’s feature in the photoshoot is an instant fan favourite. While some are happy that he could stay, sneaky fans also pointed out that he appeared to be taking the jersey off his body in the photo-shoot.

Manchester United is yet to make a big name signing in the transfer season and Ronaldo is said to be not pleased with the lack of ambition.

Chelsea have been reported to be in talks with his agent as he keeps away from Manchester United’s pre-season training allegedly due to ‘family reasons’.