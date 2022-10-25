OPINION

Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo will meet with Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag today October 25, 2022, to iron out things after being dropped against Chelsea on October 23, 2022, in the Premier League Campaign.

Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.
Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen out with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United due to lack of playing time at the club and he is considering a move away from Old Trafford.

Read Also

Ronaldo walked out on Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 19, 2022, when he didn't come on as a substitute during the United V Tottenham Premier League match.

Rumours had it that Ten Hag had snubbed him only to find out later that he was the one who had refused to come on as a substitute as stated by Ten Hag.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United on October 16, 2022, against Newcastle United.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United on October 16, 2022, against Newcastle United. AFP

READ: 'I am the manager' - Ten Hag insists on consequences despite Ronaldo's 'apology'

To serve as an example to other players at Manchester United, Ronaldo was dropped against Chelsea over the weekend on October 23, 2022, and he is yet to discuss with Ten Hag about his future at the club.

Rumours are already up in the air that he could be on his way to Napoli after the latest series of nightmares at the club.

First of all, Ronaldo is the highest-paid player in England earning a total of £480,000 (Sh65.7M) per week and there are uncertainties if Napoli will pay him such a huge amount of money every week.

Since Ronaldo is meeting with Ten Hag today, there are chances that they could come up with a solution to help Ronaldo fit into Ten Hag's system for the remaining part of the season.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during a training session at the Aon Training Complex on September 14, 2022.
Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo speaks to Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag during a training session at the Aon Training Complex on September 14, 2022. AFP

Ronaldo is a household name and what he needs at the moment is guaranteed playing time under Erik ten Hag.

Lastly, Ronaldo came back to United to United to dance for the last time and I am sure he wants to leave the club with his head held high. Ronaldo is not a quitter.

More from category

  • Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.

    Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

  • From left: Heung-Min Son, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Victor Osimhen

    Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today

  • Former Villarreal manager Unai Emery who is Aston Villa's new head coach, the club has announced

    'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard

Recommended articles

Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today

Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today

'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard

'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

4 latest casualties as the 2022 World Cup edges closer

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Wilson 'aims' at World Cup call after Newcastle win

Trending

Marius Kipserem (L) and Diana Kipyokei (R).
LISTICLE

List of 5 Kenyan athletes banned for doping

Former Villarreal manager Unai Emery who is Aston Villa's new head coach, the club has announced
EPL

'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard

Shammah Ademba of Butali Warriors [Facebook]
HOCKEY

Butali 'too sweet' for Parkroad as Jaguars bruise Police

From left: Erik ten Hag, Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfried Zaha.
TRENDING

Erik ten Hag to hold showdown talks with Ronaldo and other top trending stories in football today

Michael Carrick on December 2, 2021.
CHAMPIONSHIP

'Welcome Michael!'- Reactions after Carrick's appointment as the next Middlesbrough manager

Ronaldo of Manchester United and manager Erik ten Hag on September 4, 2022.
OPINION

Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

From left: Heung-Min Son, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Victor Osimhen
TRENDING

Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today