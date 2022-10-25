Cristiano Ronaldo has fallen out with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United due to lack of playing time at the club and he is considering a move away from Old Trafford.
Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]
Ronaldo will meet with Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag today October 25, 2022, to iron out things after being dropped against Chelsea on October 23, 2022, in the Premier League Campaign.
Read Also
Ronaldo walked out on Manchester United at Old Trafford on October 19, 2022, when he didn't come on as a substitute during the United V Tottenham Premier League match.
Rumours had it that Ten Hag had snubbed him only to find out later that he was the one who had refused to come on as a substitute as stated by Ten Hag.
To serve as an example to other players at Manchester United, Ronaldo was dropped against Chelsea over the weekend on October 23, 2022, and he is yet to discuss with Ten Hag about his future at the club.
Rumours are already up in the air that he could be on his way to Napoli after the latest series of nightmares at the club.
First of all, Ronaldo is the highest-paid player in England earning a total of £480,000 (Sh65.7M) per week and there are uncertainties if Napoli will pay him such a huge amount of money every week.
Since Ronaldo is meeting with Ten Hag today, there are chances that they could come up with a solution to help Ronaldo fit into Ten Hag's system for the remaining part of the season.
Ronaldo is a household name and what he needs at the moment is guaranteed playing time under Erik ten Hag.
Lastly, Ronaldo came back to United to United to dance for the last time and I am sure he wants to leave the club with his head held high. Ronaldo is not a quitter.
More from category
-
Why Ronaldo to Napoli isn't guaranteed [Pulse Editor's Opinion]
-
Why Son could be on his way out of Tottenham and other top trending football stories today
-
'He will win trophies'- Reactions as Villa appoint Emery after sacking Gerrard