'Penaldo is back' - Ronaldo trends as Manchester United beat Sheriff Tiraspol

After a 1-0 loss at Old Trafford to La Liga outfit Real Sociedad to start their Europa League campaign, Manchester United responded with a comfortable victory in Moldova.

Manchester United went in front when Jadon Sancho converted a ball through to him by Christian Eriksen in the 17th minute.

Sheriff Tiraspol goalkeeper Patrick Kpozo brought down Diogo Dalot in the box and a penalty was awarded to Manchester United.

Cristiano Ronaldo stepped up to convert the spot kick to put Manchester United two goals up before the halftime break.

There would be no goals scored in the second half as Manchester United held on to register their first points of the Europa League campaign.

Pulse Nigeria

Penaldo - Reactions to Ronaldo's penalty for Manchester United against Sheriff Tiraspol

Ronaldo's goal against Sheriff Tiraspol was his first for Manchester United this season.

The five-time Ballon D' Or winner was linked with a move away from Old Trafford when the transfer window was open.

Reports of Ronaldo wanting to leave to play Champions League football dominated the trends on social media.

After his first goal in the Europa League, rival fans made fun of Ronaldo as he rose to the top of the trends.

Pulse Nigeria

Reactions were mixed as fans compared him to his rival Lionel Messi who was on target for Paris Saint-Germain against Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League a day before.

There were also reactions to Ronaldo padding his stats with goals from the penalty spot.