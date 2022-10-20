‘Giving in to the pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ronaldo shares his own side of the story on Manchester United controversy but does not apologise for his actions

Ronaldo issues a statement on substitution controversy
Ronaldo issues a statement on substitution controversy

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo finally speaks almost 24 hours after he controversially stormed off the bench in a 2-0 win against Tottenham.

Read Also

Ronaldo’s action has dominated the football news cycle for the last 24 hours with the Portuguese legend even getting dropped from the Manchester United team for the upcoming game against Chelsea.

The 37-year-old has now put out a statement which is his first public communication since the incident happened 24 hours ago.

Ronaldo’s statement was made via his official Instagram page, shared along with a picture of himself in Manchester United training.

Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early
Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early Pulse Nigeria

The vague statement made no direct reference to the incident in question or the manager, neither was it an apology.

“As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision-making process.”

“I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us.”

“Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again.”

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard

    Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

  • Ronaldo issues a statement on substitution controversy

    ‘Giving in to the pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

    BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Recommended articles

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard immediately after Fulham defeat

‘Giving in to the pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

‘Giving in to the pressure is not an option’ - Ronaldo issues defiant statement amidst controversy

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema leads Madrid to 10th consecutive win after 2 VAR denials

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema leads Madrid to 10th consecutive win after 2 VAR denials

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle

Trending

Victor Wanyama at CF Montreal [Instagram]
BIOGRAPHY

Victor Wanyama: All you need to know about one of Kenya's most successful players

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Where does Karim Benzema rank among elite strikers

Where does the Ballon d’Or put Karim Benzema in the ranking of elite strikers?

Yaya Toure has earned his place in the pantheon of midfield greats
COMMENT

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

Watch: Jordan Ayew, Partey join Messi and Ronaldo in FIFA’s World Cup promo video
QATAR 2022

Ghana, 2 other African teams will fail at 2022 World Cup - Okocha

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Premier League MD12
LIVE BLOG

Premier League midweek football LIVE UPDATES

Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle