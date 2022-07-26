PULSE OF THE DAY

Ronaldo finally returns to Manchester United; Pogba is injured again!

Izuchukwu Akawor
Cristiano Ronaldo looked unbothered as he stepped into England while PogbOut is the story coming out of Turin on Pulse of the Day.

Pulse of the Day featuring Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pulse of the Day is here again to take you through the big stories making the rounds in the world of sports - football, that is.

Manchester United is in the news again, as always, with star forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, and former midfielder, Paul Pogba, the featured characters in this edition.

Ronaldo has been spotted back in England, with Pogba giving Manchester United fans another reason to remember his time at the club.

For the first time since Erik ten Hag took charge of his first Manchester United training session, he could have star forward, Ronaldo, in training on Tuesday.

Ronaldo has already been pictured driving into Manchester United’s training ground in Carrington on Tuesday as players and staff return to training after getting a day off on Monday.

Ronaldo has spent all summer looking for a move away from the club while his teammates were drilled by the new manager throughout their preseason tour of Bangkok and Australia.

The Red Devils have remained firm in their stance that the Portuguese is not for sale but Ronaldo, via his agent Jorge Mendes, seems tired of Old Trafford and continues to demand a move, with the latest reports that he has returned for a showdown talk with powers that be at the club to sort out his demands to leave.

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been offered to at least five clubs so far this summer Pulse Sports

After missing the tour, due to what was referred to as a ‘personal problem’, the 37-year-old touched down in England on Sunday evening.

Given United’s impressive display in pre-season under EtH, United supporters are now open to the reality of Ronaldo leaving the club.

Ronaldo has been rejected by most of the elite clubs, but there are suggestions that the former Real Madrid could still make the move away from OT.

He is still admired by two other top clubs in Europe, Chelsea, who are looking for offensive solutions, and Atletico Madrid, who face Manchester United next weekend in a friendly.

Just two weeks after Juventus confirmed and announced the back-to-back-to-back return of Paul Pogba, reports have confirmed that the former Manchester United midfielder is injured again.

Pogba is set for a long lay off which could run into months after he injured the lesion of his lateral meniscus in training.

“Official Juventus statement now announces Paul Pogba's injury to (the) lateral meniscus, new medical tests to follow - he's not travelling with the squad to Dallas,” Fabrizio Romano stated.

Pogba’s injury will not come as a surprise to Manchester United fans who became accustomed to his incessant visits to the hospital during his five-year stay at the club.

The 29-year-old missed a total of 116 days due to hamstring injuries last season for United, missing 24 matches in all competitions.

Paul Pogba welcome party at Turin for Medical Juventus

His latest layoff, which could see him go under the knife, will certainly be viewed as good riddance to bad rubbish by fans of the Red Devils who have moved on from their ex.

