‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has painted a scenario in which he will retire from football at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Speaking in his infamous 90-minute interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo says he will retire immediately if Portugal wins the World Cup and he scores a hattrick in the final.
The legendary forward was responding to a far-fetched scenario painted by Piers in relation to Portugal’s World Cup campaign.
Ronaldo’s retirement conditions
“So what about this idea, you get to the final, Portugal v Argentina. You score two, Messi scores two, the last minute, 94th minute, you score a third for your hattrick and win the World Cup,” Piers Morgan asked.
To which Ronaldo responded, “Too good, it’s too good a dream, I don’t expect that but if this happens, come on, I will say I will finish football if this happens, yeah I’ll retire 100%.”
If both Portugal and Argentina finish top of their respective groups, they would be on course to play against each other in the final.
The scenario is also possible if both teams finish second then they would still be on course to reach the final given they win subsequent knockout games.
A Portugal v Argentina final would be appealing for obvious reasons, seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go head to head in the biggest game would be epic as Ronaldo himself alluded to.
Ronaldo praises Messi
When asked by Piers Morgan what he thinks about his archrival, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo waxed lyrical, showering the Argentine with praise.
“Amazing player, he’s magic, top. As a person, we shared the stage 16 years, so I have a great relationship with him,” Ronaldo said.
Ronaldo continued, “He’s like a teammate, he’s a guy that I really respect the way he speaks about me, I wanna say about Messi great things, he’s a good guy who’s done everything for football.”
