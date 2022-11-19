‘I will finish football if this happens’ - Ronaldo gives condition for retirement involving the World Cup and Messi

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo gives a scenario for his retirement from football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo's retirement scenario involves Lionel Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup
Ronaldo's retirement scenario involves Lionel Messi and the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has painted a scenario in which he will retire from football at the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Speaking in his infamous 90-minute interview with British journalist Piers Morgan, Ronaldo says he will retire immediately if Portugal wins the World Cup and he scores a hattrick in the final.

The legendary forward was responding to a far-fetched scenario painted by Piers in relation to Portugal’s World Cup campaign.

“So what about this idea, you get to the final, Portugal v Argentina. You score two, Messi scores two, the last minute, 94th minute, you score a third for your hattrick and win the World Cup,” Piers Morgan asked.

Cristiano Ronaldo was speaking with Piers Morgan in an exclusive interview on Talk TV
Cristiano Ronaldo was speaking with Piers Morgan in an exclusive interview on Talk TV Twitter

To which Ronaldo responded, “Too good, it’s too good a dream, I don’t expect that but if this happens, come on, I will say I will finish football if this happens, yeah I’ll retire 100%.”

If both Portugal and Argentina finish top of their respective groups, they would be on course to play against each other in the final.

Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi attempt a heading a ball during an international friendly in 2011
Soccer stars Cristiano Ronaldo (L) and Lionel Messi attempt a heading a ball during an international friendly in 2011 Getty Images

The scenario is also possible if both teams finish second then they would still be on course to reach the final given they win subsequent knockout games.

A Portugal v Argentina final would be appealing for obvious reasons, seeing Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi go head to head in the biggest game would be epic as Ronaldo himself alluded to.

When asked by Piers Morgan what he thinks about his archrival, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo waxed lyrical, showering the Argentine with praise.

Cristiano Ronaldo spoke fondly of Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo spoke fondly of Lionel Messi Pulse Ghana

“Amazing player, he’s magic, top. As a person, we shared the stage 16 years, so I have a great relationship with him,” Ronaldo said.

Ronaldo continued, “He’s like a teammate, he’s a guy that I really respect the way he speaks about me, I wanna say about Messi great things, he’s a good guy who’s done everything for football.”

Topics:
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

