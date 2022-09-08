BETTING

Ronaldo to score, Arsenal win and other sure bets in the Europa League today

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Bet9ja offers odds on the Europa League games and these are the likeliest outcomes to stake on

Bet9ja offers odds on Cristiano Ronaldo to score, Arsenal to win in the Europa League
Bet9ja offers odds on Cristiano Ronaldo to score, Arsenal to win in the Europa League

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa League season kicks off today with 16 interesting group stage matches to stake on and potentially win big.

Bet9ja offers odds on each of those games and here are some of the best markets to select tonight from the matches.

PSV to win at home to Bodo Glimt is available at 1.36 odds on Bet9ja and is the most likely outcome in this game.

Mikel Arteta’s in-form Arsenal are valued at 1.23 odds to win away at Zurich, as are Real Betis who are also expected to win away from home against HJK Helsinki at 1.48 odds.

Arsenal have started the season in great form
Arsenal have started the season in great form

Jose Mourinho’s Roma are valued at 1.53 odds for an away win against Ludogorets and German side Freiburg at 1.40 odds to win at home to Qarabag.

Manchester United are also available at 1.62 odds on Bet9ja to win at home to Real Sociedad which is possible as they have won four straight games.

Manchester United are the favourites at home to Real Sociedad
Manchester United are the favourites at home to Real Sociedad

PSV’s game against Bodo Glimt is expected to produce goals, with over 2.5 set at 1.35 odds and both teams to score at 1.54 odds on Bet9ja.

Over 2.5 goals between Zurich and Arsenal at 1.42 odds while over 1.5 between HJK Helsinki and Real Betis is at 1.25 odds on Bet9ja.

Lazio and Feyenoord are at 1.60 odds for over 2.5 goals and 1.50 odds for both teams to score at the Stadio Olimpico.

Lazio hosts Feyenoord in their Europa League opener
Lazio hosts Feyenoord in their Europa League opener

Over 2.5 goals between Manchester United and Real Sociedad is at 1.73 odds on Bet9ja, Ferencvarosi and Trabzonspor to produce over 1.5 goals at 1.26 odds while the same option is at 1.22 odds for Crvena Zvezda and Monaco.

Cristiano Ronaldo could play for Manchester United tonight against Real Sociedad and he has been valued at a whopping 2.00 odds to score at any time.

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Arsenal are valued at 1.55 odds for a win and over 2.5 goals combo, the same goes for PSV at 1.62 odds on Bet9ja.

Still with the combos, Real Betis win and over 1.5 goals away at HJK is available at 1.75 odds, the same option applied to Manchester United will give 1.87 odds.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

