REPORT: Ronaldo to team up with Aboubakar in Al Nassr after €200 million-per-year deal

After laying into his former employers, Manchester United, Ronaldo failed to attract interest from European clubs capable of paying his wages and will now set out on a new adventure in the Middle East that comes with more than adequate compensation for missing out on European football.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will now sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with Al Nassr worth €200 million per year across salaries, endorsements, and image rights, becoming the latest high-profile player to move from Europe to Saudi Arabia.

The move is a turnaround from the summer, when Cristiano was approached by another unnamed Saudi club rumoured to be Al Nassr's fierce rivals, Al-Hilal, so his decision to move barely six months later must be a huge slap in the face of Al-Hilal, the current Saudi League champions.

Al Nassr are one of the major players in the Saudi League and have won nine league titles, six King's Cups, and one AFC Champions League title in the club's history.

The end of Mr Champions League

Ronaldo's move to the Gulf state will likely mean the end of his UEFA Champions League adventure, despite his desire to play more games at Europe's most elite level.

He will be leaving the UCL scene as the greatest footballer to play in the competition, having won the joint most titles (5), scored the most goals (141), provided the most assists (42), and scored in the most finals (3).

Few of his UCL records are under threat, but he will likely retire with enough records to be regarded as Mr UCL.

The Perfect next club for Cristiano Ronaldo

Sources close to Ronaldo have denied the reports and say the Portugal captain is only focused on the World Cup, but a move to Al Nassr could be a superb fit for Ronaldo, at least when compared to other current suitors.

Apart from earning a fortune while winding down his illustrious career, he also has the chance to play a predominant part in Saudi Arabia's growing football culture and play in a club with a backroom staff that has eight Portuguese members.