Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

The 37-year-old recently moved to the Saudi powerhouse on a deal that will reportedly pay him €200 million per year for the following two years.

The size of the deal matched the size of his unveiling and was to be crowned by his debut in a sold-out 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium on Thursday against Al-Tai.

However, the global superstar would have to wait before making his debut, as he is yet to serve a 2-game suspension meted out by the English FA for an offence committed while he was at Manchester United.

Ronaldo banned from his Al-Nassr debut

The 37-year-old picked up a £50,000 fine and a two-game suspension following a FA ruling on an incident that happened in April last season, where Ronaldo slapped a phone off the hands of a young Everton fan in a Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park.

AFP

The FA passed their judgment in November, but the World Cup break meant he could not serve his punishment with Manchester United and would now have to carry it over to Al-Nassr.

The FA put out a statement after Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, warning that the suspension would have to be served regardless of the outcome of the interview on his future at the club. He left Manchester United not too long after the interview.

“We note the Player has participated in a recently published interview in which he has criticised MUFC,” The FA wrote

“We know not what effect that may nor will have on his future with that club nor whether it will take disciplinary action in respect thereof.

“The suspension we have imposed must have effect.

“In other words, it applies to MUFC’s first team competitive matches for which he is eligible for selection.

“Should he leave MUFC before it completes two first team competitive matches the balance of the suspension will apply to any new club he should join.”

AFP

Reports suggest that the FA have now taken this up and communicated to the player that he would be unable to make his proposed debut for Al-Nassr.

Why Ronaldo’s suspension at Manchester United affects him at Al-Nassr

Ronaldo has not played in any game for Al-Nassr but would be serving a suspension for offences committed at Manchester United because of Article 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.