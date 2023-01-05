ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The ex-Real Madrid star will miss his Al-Nassr debut against AL-Tai due to a two-game ban.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United
Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss his much-anticipated debut for Al-Nassr following a two-game ban.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 37-year-old recently moved to the Saudi powerhouse on a deal that will reportedly pay him €200 million per year for the following two years.

The size of the deal matched the size of his unveiling and was to be crowned by his debut in a sold-out 25,000-capacity Mrsool Park stadium on Thursday against Al-Tai.

However, the global superstar would have to wait before making his debut, as he is yet to serve a 2-game suspension meted out by the English FA for an offence committed while he was at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old picked up a £50,000 fine and a two-game suspension following a FA ruling on an incident that happened in April last season, where Ronaldo slapped a phone off the hands of a young Everton fan in a Premier League match against Everton at Goodison Park.

Ronaldo hits a phone off the hands of an Everton fan at Goodison Park
Ronaldo hits a phone off the hands of an Everton fan at Goodison Park AFP

The FA passed their judgment in November, but the World Cup break meant he could not serve his punishment with Manchester United and would now have to carry it over to Al-Nassr.

The FA put out a statement after Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, warning that the suspension would have to be served regardless of the outcome of the interview on his future at the club. He left Manchester United not too long after the interview.

“We note the Player has participated in a recently published interview in which he has criticised MUFC,” The FA wrote

“We know not what effect that may nor will have on his future with that club nor whether it will take disciplinary action in respect thereof.

“The suspension we have imposed must have effect.

“In other words, it applies to MUFC’s first team competitive matches for which he is eligible for selection.

“Should he leave MUFC before it completes two first team competitive matches the balance of the suspension will apply to any new club he should join.”

Cristiano Ronaldo looking dejected
Cristiano Ronaldo looking dejected AFP

Reports suggest that the FA have now taken this up and communicated to the player that he would be unable to make his proposed debut for Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo has not played in any game for Al-Nassr but would be serving a suspension for offences committed at Manchester United because of Article 12.1 of FIFA’s Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

The article states that: “Any disciplinary sanction of up to four matches or up to three months that has been imposed on a player by the former association but not yet (entirely) served by the time of the transfer shall be enforced by the new association at which the player has been registered in order for the sanction to be served at domestic level.”

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

    Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

  • AFC Leopards team photo

    AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

  • Daley Blind is set to join Bayern Munich after cancelling his contract with Ajax (SNA)

    Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Recommended articles

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr debut delayed due to his offence at Manchester United

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

AFC Leopards confirms Umbro as their kit supplier

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

Bayern Munich set to sign ex Manchester United player

5 players who flopped after being hyped

5 players who flopped after being hyped

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

VAR rules out a goal for Ben Mee of Brentford during the Premier League match between Brentford and Liverpool on January 2, 2023.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Is VAR truly killing football?

From left: Lisandro Martinez, Paulo Dybala and Lionel Messi
CONGRATULATIONS!

How clubs are welcoming their World Cup winners [Videos]

Harry Kane scored twice for Tottenham to sink Crystal Palace

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harry Kane dazzles as Tottenham demolish Crystal Palace

From left: David De Gea, Danny Ings and Illan Meslier.
TRENDING

Why David De Gea wants to stick with United, other stories making headlines in football today

Tusker Ibrahim Joshua celebrates his goal with teammate against Wazito FC on March 8th 2022 during Kenya Premier League match played at Moi International Sportes Centre,Annexe.Photo/CHRIS OMOLLO Copyright: xGOODWINSx
KENYA PREMIER LEAGUE

KPL report - Gor Mahia drops points to KCB

Antonio Conte of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January 1, 2023.
TOTTENHAM

Conte speaks on his role as Spurs manager

Eugene Sifuna of Kabras Sugar in action against Mean Machine at the University of Nairobi on Saturday 3 December 2022.
TRANSFER UPDATE

Confirmed KRU mid-season transfers (2022/23)

From left: Eden Hazard, Philippe Coutinho, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
LISTICLE

5 players who flopped after being hyped