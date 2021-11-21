RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Rooney's Derby wipe out points penalty with Bournemouth win

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Derby manager Wayne Rooney

Derby manager Wayne Rooney Creator: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL
Derby manager Wayne Rooney Creator: ALEKSANDRA SZMIGIEL

Wayne Rooney saw his Derby County side wipe out their total points deduction with a 3-2 win at home to Bournemouth on Sunday that prevented the Cherries from returning to the top of English football's second-tier.

Recommended articles

Tom Lawrence scored twice in the second half after Bournemouth had responded to falling behind to Jason Knight's opener with goals from Jaidon Anthony and Dominic Solanke.

But although this was a first win in eight games for for a Derby side managed by former Manchester United and England striker Rooney, the three points they gained only took them to a total of zero points as they remained marooned at the foot of the Championship table.

Tuesday saw the Midlands club hit with a further nine-point penalty for breaches of English Football League accounting rules.

That took the total points docked from the Rams this season to 21, after the club were previously deducted 12 points for entering administration. 

That meant Derby kicked off against Bournemouth on minus three points and, despite erasing that deficit, relegation to the third tier of English football looks likely given Rooney's men are still 15 points shy of safety.

A further three-point penalty, which is suspended, will take effect if the club does not comply with the terms of a budget agreement for the rest of the 2021/22 season.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lindstrom strike sinks Freiburg as Frankfurt rally

Lindstrom strike sinks Freiburg as Frankfurt rally

Man City sweep aside Everton to close on Chelsea

Man City sweep aside Everton to close on Chelsea

Rooney's Derby wipe out points penalty with Bournemouth win

Rooney's Derby wipe out points penalty with Bournemouth win

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Solskjaer sacked by Manchester United: Who's saying what

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Lens thrashed by Brest, miss chance to take second

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

What next for Man Utd after Solskjaer sacking?

What next for Man Utd after Solskjaer sacking?

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd's golden years

Solskjaer pays price for failing to rekindle Man Utd's golden years

Trending

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

Liverpool make light work of ending Arsenal's unbeaten run

Sweet 16: Mohamed Salah scored his 16th goal of the season against Arsenal Creator: Paul ELLIS