Ruud van Nistelrooy blasts Cody Gakpo for despising his advice

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Cody Gakpo [Instagram]
Former Manchester United forward Rud van Nistelrooy says Cody Gakpo chose to listen to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk's advice over his and that he is now paying for it.

Nistelrooy had agreed with Gakpo that he would join Manchester United in July but the forward came up with a new demand after the 2022 FIFA World Cup which was to join Liverpool.

"Gakpo's dream move was Manchester United, he was in contact with Ten Hag since last August. I also wanted him to join United - not just because it's my club and I love them, but also because they are better than Liverpool and offer a lot more potential to their players.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy was a goal machine in his playing days
Ruud Van Nistelrooy was a goal machine in his playing days Football 365

READ: Images of Gakpo signing for Liverpool emerge online [Photos]

"But United did not make a bid in January, so I advised him to wait 'til the summer. Something happened and he refused my advice and listened to Virgil van Dijk who tempted him to join his team. He told me he wanted to move abroad in January," said Nistelrooy according to Balls.

Gakpo has endured more than three defeats with Liverpool and Nistelrooy this could have been prevented had he listened to his advice to join United in July from PSV Eindhoven.

Nistelrooy thinks United is better than Liverpool at the moment and the youngster was likely to succeed under Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo contests against Chelsea's Lewis Hall
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo contests against Chelsea's Lewis Hall AFP

Nistelrooy concluded by saying that Man United is a bigger club compared to Liverpool and that he is privileged to have played for such a club in his career

"The fact is Liverpool is ten times smaller than Manchester United, in every department. I feel lucky that I played for the two biggest clubs in the world, Manchester United and Real Madrid," said Nistelrooy.

The former United striker forwarded 95 goals in 150 appearances at Old Trafford while he fired 46 goals in 68 appearances for Real Madrid.

Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo Pulse Live Kenya

Van Nistelrooy scored an additional 35 goals for the Netherlands in 70 appearances and this dictates that he was a scoring machine.

Gakpo is only 23 years old and he has already scored 59 goals for Netherlands, PSV, and Jong PSV.

Considering Van Nistelrooy the manager of PSV and a United old boy, do you think his earlier agreement with Gakpo was right before the forward joined Liverpool.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
