David Ben
Antonio Rudiger has played majority of his career in central defense but could be set for a new role under Carlo Ancelotti next season.

Antonio Rudiger made his debut for his new side Real Madrid playing as a left-back in Los Blancos' friendly loss to Barcelona.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti, deployed the former Chelsea defender in a new position in their friendly El Clasico narrow loss.

Madrid were defeated 1-0 by bitter rivals Barcelona in an extremely intense pre-season friendly on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Rudiger who was making his first start for Real upon joining the newly-crowned European champions on a free transfer, debuted for the Los Blancos in a different position in defense.

Antonio Rudiger
Antonio Rudiger pulse senegal

The 29-year-old German international was initially tipped to shore up Ancelotti's defense next season providing competition to the rest of the central defenders.

However, Ancelotti stuck with Eder Militao and David Alaba at centre-back.

Their steady partnership, formed after Sergio Ramos ' move to Paris Saint-German last year, helped Real win a record 14th Champions League title in May, as they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final.

Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona
Antonio Rudiger played at left-back for Real Madrid in their friendly pre-season loss to Barcelona Twitter

When Ancelotti was asked about his decision after the match, the 63-year-old Italian said: 'I liked him a lot. I am not crazy and he is very intelligent'.

"He can play in that position, just as he can also change in the match with Alaba. They didn't do so today, because it went well.'

'Alaba as a left-back... only when necessary. I don't want to change the pair from last year."

The new role isn't certainly strange to Rudiger, having starred on the left-hand side of a three-man defence for Chelsea.

Rudiger has also played at right-back for Germany.

The former Roma defender looked fairly comfortable down the opposite flank against Barcelona, although it was his man - Barcelona's summer signing Raphinha - who scored the only goal of the game for the Catalans.

David Ben

