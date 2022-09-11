Rudiger scores first Real Madrid goal as Ancelotti's side overtakes Barcelona

Antonio Rudiger scored his first goal for his new team with Federico Valverde, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo the other Madrid names on the scoresheet for a 4-1 win.

The Spanish champions went into the game, conceding just once in their last five league fixtures at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valverde deny Mallorca first-half win

With just a minute on the clock, Vedat Muriqi’s driving run saw Los Blancos hold their breath, with the Mallorca marksman drawing Thibaut Courtois into the first save of the game.

Mallorca regrouped after half an hour and Muriqi would punish the hosts for not heeding his earlier warning, as he headed in to give his side a shock lead.

Madrid then dusted themselves up, with Federico Valverde responding with an equaliser for the Galacticos. The Spaniard's finished a lung-busting run with a wicked strike into the top corner.

Madrid win to go top of La Liga

Brazilian speedster Vinicius remained a persistent threat for much of the game, and with less than 20 minutes left, his surge into the penalty area saw him beat two defenders before sending a shot over the charging Mallorca keeper Predrag Rajkovi.

Rodrygo's was next, as a solo run was followed by a cool finish in the - an attempt that could surpass Valverde's earlier contender for goal of the season.

Antonio Rüdiger would then put the final nail into Mallorca's coffin with a sweet volley, sealing three crucial points at the Bernabeu.