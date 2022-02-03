RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

S. Korea beat Philippines to enter first Women's Asian Cup final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

South Korea eased to a 2-0 victory over the Philippines

South Korea eased to a 2-0 victory over the Philippines Creator: Indranil MUKHERJEE
South Korea eased to a 2-0 victory over the Philippines Creator: Indranil MUKHERJEE

Midfielder Cho So-hyun's fourth-minute goal helped ease South Korea to a comfortable 2-0 victory over the Philippines and enter their first Women's Asian Cup final in India on Thursday. 

Recommended articles

Son Hwa-yeon doubled the lead in the 34th minute and South Korea, who beat Australia 1-0 in the quarter-finals, dominated the game with 80 percent possession in the first half.

The Philippines' forward line breached the opposition defence a few times but nine of their shots were off target.

The Covid-hit tournament, hosted in Pune, saw hosts India bow out after they were unable to field a team for their second match against Taiwan last month when several players tested positive.

Korea will now face the winners of the second semi-final between eight-time champions China and title-holders Japan, to be played later Thursday.

All four semi-finalists have booked a berth in the 2023 Women's World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

S. Korea beat Philippines to enter first Women's Asian Cup final

S. Korea beat Philippines to enter first Women's Asian Cup final

Kipchoge pitted against 5 others for world Sportsman of the Year award

Kipchoge pitted against 5 others for world Sportsman of the Year award

Canada on brink, US ice Honduras in big chill

Canada on brink, US ice Honduras in big chill

Chelsea train sights on first Club World Cup title

Chelsea train sights on first Club World Cup title

US back on track with Honduras win

US back on track with Honduras win

UEFA estimates COVID pandemic cost Europe's clubs 7bn euros

UEFA estimates COVID pandemic cost Europe's clubs 7bn euros

Hatate strikes twice as Celtic blow Rangers away to go top

Hatate strikes twice as Celtic blow Rangers away to go top

Mane and Senegal break Burkina Faso hearts to reach AFCON final

Mane and Senegal break Burkina Faso hearts to reach AFCON final

Mane urges Senegal to 'go all the way' and lift Cup of Nations

Mane urges Senegal to 'go all the way' and lift Cup of Nations

Trending

Favourite son Eto'o is pride of Cup of Nations host city Douala

A statue of Samuel Eto'o in the green, yellow and red of Cameroon stands in the New Bell neighbourhood of Douala where he grew up Creator: CHARLY TRIBALLEAU

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS