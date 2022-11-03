Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The African player of the year has continued to toe the line of generosity after offering more than a hundred signed Bayern Munich jerseys to the children of his native village, Bambali.

Sadio Mane has earned plaudits again for his latest gesture in his native - Bambali
Sadio Mane has earned plaudits again for his latest gesture in his native - Bambali

Bayern Munich forward Sadio Mane is no doubt one of the football players who have continued to contribute massively to the development of his hometown amid their fame and success.

Recommended articles

Mane is one of the African football stars who are known for their charitable acts off the pitch.

The 30-year-old Bayern Munich attacker has once again continued to be a role model and an inspiration to others around him with his latest gesture.

Earlier on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, the Senegalese forward was reported to have given away over 100 Bayern Munich jerseys to children of Bambali - his native village where he grew up.

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane Twitter

Mane's act of kindness has already earned him lots of praise on social media with a video of the Bayern star (personally signing the shirts before it was being sent for delivery) having gone viral.

This comes after a team of TNT Sports journalists were due to cover a documentary of Mane's roots.

The team had reportedly asked the Bundesliga club for the jerseys and eventually got Mane to sign on over 100 pieces of his shirt number 17.

The jerseys which have since been sent to Bambali was well received by natives in his hometown and fans have continued to shower praise on the two-time African player of the year winner.

Sadio Mane is shining in his new club Bayern Munich
Sadio Mane is shining in his new club Bayern Munich Pulse

Mane signed for the Bundesliga champions after a successful seven-year spell at Liverpool.

The 30-year-old attacker enjoyed a mixed start to life in Germany but seems to have finally settled in the last two months.

Having helped Bayern qualify for the UEFA Champions League round of stages, Mane has scored 9 goals and created 3 assists in 18 appearances for the Bavarians so far this season.

He returns to action on Saturday afternoon, November 5, 2022, when Bayern travels to face Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement from football

    Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

  • Sadio Mane has earned plaudits again for his latest gesture in his native - Bambali

    Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

  • Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag brings on Casemiro during the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on September 1, 2022.

    Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match

Recommended articles

Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

Gerard Piqué announces retirement from football with mini-documentary

Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

Sadio Mané gifts over 100 signed Bayern Munich shirts to children in Senegal

Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match

Casemiro full of praise for Erik ten Hag ahead of the UEL match

How wealthy African footballers spend their millions [Photos]

How wealthy African footballers spend their millions [Photos]

Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

Why Chilwell is a doubt for the 2022 World Cup

5 most underrated footballers in history of football

5 most underrated footballers in history of football

Jules Koundé: Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barca star as 'best' defender in La Liga

Jules Koundé: Nigerian rapper Blaqbonez crowns Barca star as 'best' defender in La Liga

Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Why PSG will drop Messi before Qatar World Cup and other top trending football stories today

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Giannis Antetokounmpo melts hearts as he gifts Milwaukee Bucks team with Zoom Freak 4s

Trending

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

The Top 10 richest football clubs in the world

Reactions as Thomas Partey accused of rape by girlfriend
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Thomas Partey is accused of rape by girlfriend

CONFIRMED: Thomas Partey included in Arsenal squad for US tour

Arsenal star Thomas Partey rejoins pre-season tour following rape saga

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mohamed Salah, and Victor Moses feature on the richest African footballers list

Top 10 richest African footballers by net worth [2022 list]

'Thomas Partey belongs in Prison' - Reactions as Arsenal star accused of rape again

'Thomas Partey belongs in prison' – Reactions as Arsenal star is accused of rape again

Top 10 Richest sports teams in the world [2022]

Top 10 richest sports teams in the world [2022]

The Top 10 Premier League all time top scorers

Top 10 Premier League top scorers of all time

FIFA 2022 World Cup Mode Update arrives this November.
GAMING

FIFA 23: World Cup 2022 Updates to arrive November 9