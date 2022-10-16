BUNDESLIGA

Sadio Mane inspires Bayern Munich to 5-0 win against Freiburg

Tosin Abayomi
Mane and Sane combine to take Bayern Munich 2nd in Bundesliga after 5-0 thrashing of Freiburg

Bayern Munich recorded a 5-0 victory against Freiburg in a German Bundesliga fixture played on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The reigning champions produced a dominant performance in front of 80,000 fans at the Allianz Arena.

Serge Gnabry put Bayern Munich in front as early as the 13th minute, and Cameroon forward Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting converted a ball from Leroy Sane to score the second in the 33rd minute.

Bayern Munich went to the halftime break with a two-goal lead and started the second period just as they did the first.

In the 52nd minute, Sane got on the score sheet from a ball by Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting.

Sadio Mane then scored the fourth from a ball by Gnarby in the 55th minute while Marcel Sabitzer added the fifth in the 80th minute.

Bayern Munich claimed three points and moved up to the second in the standings four points behind Union Berlin.

Speaking after the game, Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann revealed he was impressed with the performance.

He said, "The boys played a great game, all of them. Today we did it for 90 minutes.

"I'm very proud of the team - the win is highly deserved. We scored a lot of nice goals, it wasn't a coincidence. We had a lot of good moments today"

Nagelsmann then added that Cameroon forward Choupo Moting impressed after being handed a rare start.

He added, "Choupo did very well today. He brought his training performances to the pitch from the first minute.

"He actually deserved to get a start earlier in the season. We know we can rely on him and I'm happy we have him."

Bayern Munich returns to action in their next Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

