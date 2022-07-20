Mane, Salah, Mendy make final 3-man African Player of the Year shortlist

Damola Ogungbe
Sadio Mane is up against Mohamed Salah and Edouard Mendy as he seeks to defend his 2019 African Player of the Year Award

Reigning African champions and Player of the Year Sadio Mane has been shortlisted in the final 3-man list for the 2022 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The Senegal captain will be on the podium again after having an impressive 2021/22 season where he captained his national team to winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) trophy in Cameroon and also helped Senegal qualify for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at the expense of Egypt.

The now Bayern Munich forward will face off with former club teammate Mohamed Salah and international teammate Edouard Mendy as he seeks to win his second African Footballer of the Year Award.

