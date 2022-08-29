Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Tunde Young
Sadio Mane upholds his Muslim values by refusing to hold a glass of beer in Bayern Munich's sponsored team photo

In celebration of their partnership with Munich-based brewery Paulaner, Bayern Munich have released pictures from their traditional photo shoot.

The photo shoot featured all members of the Bayern Munich first team in traditional German outfits called Lederhosen, posing in orderly sitting and standing positions.

All but two of the 31 players in the team photoshoot were holding a tall glass of Paulaner beer each, most notably Sadio Mane.

Mane was one of seven players sitting in front but while the other six could be seen visibly holding up their glasses of beer, the Senegalese forward was with his hands down held together.

The ever-smiling Mane is an openly practising Muslim and his religion forbids the consumption or association with alcohol of any form which is presumably why he was without a beer in the photo.

The Bayern Munich new signing is one of two openly Muslim players in the current Bayern Munich squad, the other being Moroccan defender Noussair Mazraoui who was also empty-handed.

Mazraoui was in the second row of the photo shoot, posing with his hands behind his back.

Paulaner is a German brewery, established in 1634 in Munich and is one of the six breweries that provide beer for Oktoberfest, an annual German celebration in which Bayern are heavily involved.

Both Munich-based institutions have established a relationship over the years and the annual photoshoot is one of the ways they celebrate their alliance.

The famous 3-litre beer glasses have become a part of Bayern Munich's history over the years.

Tunde Young

