Sadio Mane scores 1st goal at home as Bayern Munich beat Leverkusen 4-0

The team led by Julian Nagelsmann had a run of bad results before the international break but were back to their best against Leverkusen.

Leroy Sane converted a ball through to him by Jamal Musiala in the third minute to put Bayern Munich in front as early as the third minute.

Musiala was on the end of a ball by Thomas Muller to increase Bayern Munich's advantage in the 17tgh minute.

Mane was provided the third in the 39th minute by Musiala as Bayern Munich went to the halftime break with a three-goal cushion.

Muller added the fourth in the 84th minute as Bayern Munich recorded an impressive win against a top side.

Reactions to Bayern Munich 4-0 Leverkusen

After the game, Bayern Munich forward Musiala talked about the improvement in his game.

Speaking to DAZN, Musiala who had a goal and two assists for Bayern Munich has a target for himself this season.

He said, "I don't think we can say yet that we're completely back, we have to keep the level now and perform like this in the next games. We have to get more depth into our game, we have to make the runs because that creates the spaces we need."

"I've set my sights on getting in better positions and scoring more goals - and this season it's going very well so far."

Mane suffered criticism after failure to score in six straight games but finally found the back of the net in front of the Bayern Munich fans before being substituted for Serge Gnarby in the 65th minute.

Bayern Munich boss Nagelsmann also emphasized the importance of Mane to the team.

He added, "We played him on the left in the last few games to give him a bit more rhythm. He scored a goal today and played well."