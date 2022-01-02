RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Saint-Etienne beat Jura Sud after French Cup hit by more crowd trouble

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Smoke on the field during Jura Sud and Saint-Etienne's French Cup meeting

Smoke on the field during Jura Sud and Saint-Etienne's French Cup meeting Creator: JEFF PACHOUD
Smoke on the field during Jura Sud and Saint-Etienne's French Cup meeting Creator: JEFF PACHOUD

Saint-Etienne beat fourth-tier Jura Sud 4-1 to reach the French Cup's last 16 after the game was halted during the first-half on Sunday as fireworks were thrown onto the pitch by the Ligue 1 side's fans.

Recommended articles

Referee Bastien Dechepy ordered the players back into the changing rooms after just four minutes of the game due to thick smoke on the field after an object was thrown near the hosts' goalkeeper, Cedric Mensah.

The fixture, in the round of 32 of the French cup, was held in Louhans, 80 kilometres from Jura Sud's home ground near the Swiss border, as the National 2 outfit's ground failed to meet regulations .

The match restarted after an almost 20-minute delay with Les Verts leading 2-0 after a quarter of an hour thanks to efforts from Mickael Nade and Arnaud Nordin.

Midfielder Bakary Sako and playmaker Ryad Boudebouz then made it a rout in the final eight minutes after Tiago Cardoso Moura scored for the eastern side.

"To a certain extent we have to remain impervious to these situations," Jura Sud's coach Valentin Guichard said.

"It played a part without a doubt but I don't think it explained why we started poorly after the game restarted," he added.

Last month, Lyon and second-division side Paris FC were thrown out of the competition after crowd trouble caused their last 64 tie in the French capital to be stopped at half-time.

Elsewhere on Sunday, future new Monaco coach Philippe Clement watched from the stands as his side overcame Ligue 2's Quevilly-Rouen 3-1, three days after the sacking of former Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac.

Scotland U21s striker Fraser Hornby's 93rd minute strike helped Reims avoid a possible shock to fifth-tier Thaon-les-Vosges, with a 1-0 win.

Marseille also reached the next round at the expense of lower-division opposition easing past National 3 outfit Chauvigny 3-0.

Earlier in the day, Bordeaux were knocked out of the cup in a 3-0 defeat at Brest after being forced to play despite registering 21 positive Covid-19 cases.

The visitors were soundly beaten after coach Vladimir Petkovic had to make seven changes to his starting line-up, with six reserves on the teamsheet.

Bordeaux president Gerard Lopez had denounced a "lack of respect" towards his club before the match, but the French football federation ordered the match to go ahead.

The Girondins started promisingly, but fell behind when 18-year-old defender Tijany Atallah, on his senior debut, conceded a penalty which was converted by Brest forward Steve Mounie.

Romain Faivre and Jeremy Le Douaron both scored in the second half as Brest eased into the last 16.

Elsewhere, fourth-tier side Versailles progressed with a 4-0 victory over La Roche, while Nantes and Toulouse also booked their places in the next round.

The number of new Covid cases in France has topped 200,000 a day this week.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Real Madrid 'still on holiday' in Getafe loss, patched-up Barca beat Mallorca

Real Madrid 'still on holiday' in Getafe loss, patched-up Barca beat Mallorca

Saint-Etienne beat Jura Sud after French Cup hit by more crowd trouble

Saint-Etienne beat Jura Sud after French Cup hit by more crowd trouble

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Watford reject Senegal claims of 'blocking' Sarr from playing AFCON

Chelsea battle back to deny Liverpool title race revival

Chelsea battle back to deny Liverpool title race revival

Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool, Benitez under fire as Everton crash

Chelsea fight back to hold Liverpool, Benitez under fire as Everton crash

Saint-Etienne's French Cup tie at Jura Sud halted due to fireworks

Saint-Etienne's French Cup tie at Jura Sud halted due to fireworks

Lukaku unrest 'too noisy' to face Liverpool, says Tuchel

Lukaku unrest 'too noisy' to face Liverpool, says Tuchel

Cavani will stay at Man Utd, insists Rangnick

Cavani will stay at Man Utd, insists Rangnick

Mbappe not affected by uncertain future, says Pochettino

Mbappe not affected by uncertain future, says Pochettino

Trending

Remove your tattoos, Beijing tells Chinese football players

Body ink is traditionally frowned upon in China but it is increasingly popular among young adults Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Chelsea's Tuchel frustrated by 'noise' after Lukaku voices dissatisfaction

Chelsea forward Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring against Aston Villa Creator: Oli SCARFF

Chelsea announce £145.6m loss despite Champions League success

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich Creator: Ben STANSALL

Ronaldo statue kicks up a fuss in India's Goa

The newly installed statue of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in Calangute Creator: -