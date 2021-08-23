Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Etienne Green has chosen to represent England rather than France, he announced on Instagram on Monday.
Saint-Etienne's Green opts for England over France
Green fingers: Etienne Green broke into the Saint-Etienne first team in April
In a post written in French, the 21-year-old who was born in England but moved to France as a child, wrote: "If the English FA are interested and decide to call me up, I'll go with pride and commit to it 200 per cent."
Green has been at Saint-Etienne since he was nine and made his Ligue 1 debut for Les Verts last April.
He was selected for France's under-21s in the age-grade Euro in the Hungary this summer as the third goalkeeper. He did not play a single minute as France reached the quarter-finals.
Green said the France call up "was a surprise as well as an honour."
"After the European Championship, the English FA approached me to see if I was interested," he said.
"A painful, if not impossible, choice," he wrote. "I was born in England and have lived in Saint-Etienne since the age of four. My mother is French and my father is English. It's like asking someone to choose between their two parents."
"After letting some time pass, I finally made the decision to make myself available to the English FA. It is not a rational or opportunistic choice. Two great countries, two great teams that have always made me dream.".
England's under-21s are due to face Romania and Kosovo on September 3 and 7.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke