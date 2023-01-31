ADVERTISEMENT
Salary of returnee Harambee Stars' coach revealed

Festus Chuma
The Turkish national was most recently attached to the Moldova national team.

Harambee Stars coach, Engin Firat
Harambee Stars coach, Engin Firat

Returnee Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat will earn a monthly salary of $13,000 equivalent to Ksh 1.5 million, Pulse Sports can reveal.

The UEFA Pro Coaching License holder’s potential salary had been greatly debated before his appointment, with several sources indicating that the potential return of the Turkish coach had fallen through due to disagreements over the initial $50,000 fee.

Besides, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will provide the Turkish national with a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and two airline tickets per year between Kenya and any holiday destination of his choice.

Firat will take over the Harambee Stars coaching duties with two full-time assistants, a fitness coach, and a video analyst.

He accepted the Harambee Stars coaching job to secure the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

The contract is three years but will be automatically extended if Kenya shows better in the continental showpiece.

The 53-year-old and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) are expected to finalize the agreement in the coming days.

Previously Firat was in charge of Harambee Stars between September and November 2021 after Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

He was tasked with leading Kenya to the third round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign.

READ: Ababu Namwamba announces return of 'Big Vic' to Harambee Stars

However, the Stars lost 5-0 to Mali in Morocco and fell 1-0 in the return match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. They were then held to a 1-1 draw by Uganda before beating Rwanda 2-1 in their last match in their dead rubber 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

Harambee Stars players during a photo session on November 15, 2021.
Harambee Stars players during a photo session on November 15, 2021. AFP

Firat had expressed interest in continuing to handle the national team, but FIFA banned Kenya following the FKF takeover by the government-led Caretaker Committee.

However, following the lifting of the suspension that lasted almost a year, the FKF National Executive Committee (NEC) has decided to extend the tactician’s contract for continuity.

Festus Chuma Festus Chuma Festus is an award-winning journalist. At Pulse Sports he specializes in coverage of football, rugby, boxing and basketball.
