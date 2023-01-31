Salary of returnee Harambee Stars' coach revealed

The UEFA Pro Coaching License holder’s potential salary had been greatly debated before his appointment, with several sources indicating that the potential return of the Turkish coach had fallen through due to disagreements over the initial $50,000 fee.

Besides, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will provide the Turkish national with a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle and two airline tickets per year between Kenya and any holiday destination of his choice.

Firat will take over the Harambee Stars coaching duties with two full-time assistants, a fitness coach, and a video analyst.

He accepted the Harambee Stars coaching job to secure the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification.

The contract is three years but will be automatically extended if Kenya shows better in the continental showpiece.

The 53-year-old and the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) are expected to finalize the agreement in the coming days.

Previously Firat was in charge of Harambee Stars between September and November 2021 after Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee.

He was tasked with leading Kenya to the third round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification campaign.

However, the Stars lost 5-0 to Mali in Morocco and fell 1-0 in the return match of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. They were then held to a 1-1 draw by Uganda before beating Rwanda 2-1 in their last match in their dead rubber 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier.

AFP

Firat had expressed interest in continuing to handle the national team, but FIFA banned Kenya following the FKF takeover by the government-led Caretaker Committee.