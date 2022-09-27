Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool has been blamed on Jurgen Klopp, who has been accused of showing the forward a lack of love while he was still at the club.
Salif Diao claims Jurgen Klopp is to be blamed for Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool
Liverpool waved goodbye to Sadio Mane in the summer as the forward departed for the Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich and his exit has been blamed on Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.
Recommended articles
The Senegal star called time on his six years at Anfield in the summer, after opting to look for a new challenge in Germany at Bayern Munich.
Mane had entered into the last 12 months of his contract when rumors of his departure from Liverpool started circulating from one media house to another.
Mane participated actively in the rebuilding process at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and things changed along the way when Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool as it became evidently clear that Mane was playing second fiddle to Mohamed Salah.
The Egyptian's contract talks grabbed the headlines early last season, with the Reds desperate to retain their star man. As a result Mane's future looked to have been put on the back-burner and Salif Diao, Mane's compatriot and a former Red, claims Klopp's attitude contributed to his departure.
Diao told the Liverpool Echo.
He added.
Liverpool made a £1 million profit after selling him to Bayern Munich for £35 million 6 years later after his acquisition from Southampton for £34 million.
Liverpool brought in Darwin Nunez from Benfica as Mane's replacement and he has been struggling to fill Mane's void. Mane has on the other end scored five times in 11 games for Bayern as he adapts to life in Germany.
The former Liverpool midfielder added:
With Liverpool currently 8th in the Premier League and struggling to net goals for some of their matches, is Jurgen Klopp to be blamed for his Liverpool exit?
More from category
-
10 interesting football fun facts
-
Indomitable Lions of Cameroon lose again, end Int'l break without a goal
-
Salif Diao claims Jurgen Klopp is to be blamed for Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool