Salif Diao claims Jurgen Klopp is to be blamed for Sadio Mane's exit from Liverpool

The Senegal star called time on his six years at Anfield in the summer, after opting to look for a new challenge in Germany at Bayern Munich.

Mane had entered into the last 12 months of his contract when rumors of his departure from Liverpool started circulating from one media house to another.

Mane participated actively in the rebuilding process at Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp and things changed along the way when Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool as it became evidently clear that Mane was playing second fiddle to Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian's contract talks grabbed the headlines early last season, with the Reds desperate to retain their star man. As a result Mane's future looked to have been put on the back-burner and Salif Diao, Mane's compatriot and a former Red, claims Klopp's attitude contributed to his departure.

Liverpool made a £1 million profit after selling him to Bayern Munich for £35 million 6 years later after his acquisition from Southampton for £34 million.

Liverpool brought in Darwin Nunez from Benfica as Mane's replacement and he has been struggling to fill Mane's void. Mane has on the other end scored five times in 11 games for Bayern as he adapts to life in Germany.

