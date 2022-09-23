Meet the 17 African football officials selected for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

One woman made it to the list and that is Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and she is on a journey to write history when the tournament kicks off.

Mukansanga made football headlines this year when she became the first female referee to be cleared to officiate the AFCON.

In addition to the referees, 9 other officials have been assigned the assistant referee role.

AFP

Complete list of the African Referees to the 2022 World Cup

Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda) Bakary Gassama (Gambia) Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria) Victor Gomes (South Africa) Maguette N’Diaye (Senegal) Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)

AFP

Assistant referees

Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt) Djibril Camara (Senegal) El Hadji Samba (Senegal) Jerson Dos Santos (Angola) Abdelhak Etchiali (Algeria) Mokrane Gourari (Algeria) Arsenio Marengule (Mozambique) Elvis Noupue (Cameroon) Zakhele Siwela (South Africa)

AFP

Video Assistant referees

Rédouane Jiyed (Morocco) Adil Zourak (Morocco)

The criteria used by FIFA to select the referees was was based on on their quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years.

“As always, the criteria we have used is quality first and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide

“The 2018 World Cup was very successful, partly because of the high standard of refereeing, and we will do our best to be even better in a few months in Qatar,” said Pierluigi Collina.