Of the total 36 center referees already confirmed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, 6 will be from Africa.
Meet the 17 African football officials selected for the 2022 Qatar World Cup
The 2022 World Cup is set to be played in Qatar from November and Africa as a continent will be sending 17 officials to the tournament
One woman made it to the list and that is Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and she is on a journey to write history when the tournament kicks off.
Mukansanga made football headlines this year when she became the first female referee to be cleared to officiate the AFCON.
In addition to the referees, 9 other officials have been assigned the assistant referee role.
Complete list of the African Referees to the 2022 World Cup
- Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda)
- Bakary Gassama (Gambia)
- Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)
- Victor Gomes (South Africa)
- Maguette N’Diaye (Senegal)
- Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)
Assistant referees
- Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt)
- Djibril Camara (Senegal)
- El Hadji Samba (Senegal)
- Jerson Dos Santos (Angola)
- Abdelhak Etchiali (Algeria)
- Mokrane Gourari (Algeria)
- Arsenio Marengule (Mozambique)
- Elvis Noupue (Cameroon)
- Zakhele Siwela (South Africa)
Video Assistant referees
- Rédouane Jiyed (Morocco)
- Adil Zourak (Morocco)
The criteria used by FIFA to select the referees was was based on on their quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years.
“As always, the criteria we have used is quality first and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide
“The 2018 World Cup was very successful, partly because of the high standard of refereeing, and we will do our best to be even better in a few months in Qatar,” said Pierluigi Collina.
Africa as a continent can't wait to see their own in the big tournament and as always, black is gold.
