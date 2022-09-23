REFEREES

Meet the 17 African football officials selected for the 2022 Qatar World Cup

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The 2022 World Cup is set to be played in Qatar from November and Africa as a continent will be sending 17 officials to the tournament

Salima Munkansanga (Rwanda), FIFA World Cup trophy Bakary Gassama (Gambia)
Salima Munkansanga (Rwanda), FIFA World Cup trophy Bakary Gassama (Gambia)

Of the total 36 center referees already confirmed for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, 6 will be from Africa.

Recommended articles

One woman made it to the list and that is Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and she is on a journey to write history when the tournament kicks off.

Mukansanga made football headlines this year when she became the first female referee to be cleared to officiate the AFCON.

In addition to the referees, 9 other officials have been assigned the assistant referee role.

History-making Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga gestures during an Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Zimbabwe and Guinea in Yaounde.
History-making Rwandan referee Salima Mukansanga gestures during an Africa Cup of Nations Group B match between Zimbabwe and Guinea in Yaounde. AFP
  1. Salima Mukansanga (Rwanda)
  2. Bakary Gassama (Gambia)
  3. Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria)
  4. Victor Gomes (South Africa)
  5. Maguette N’Diaye (Senegal)
  6. Janny Sikazwe (Zambia)
Bakary Gassama of Gambia
Bakary Gassama of Gambia AFP
  1. Mahmoud Abouelregal (Egypt)
  2. Djibril Camara (Senegal)
  3. El Hadji Samba (Senegal)
  4. Jerson Dos Santos (Angola)
  5. Abdelhak Etchiali (Algeria)
  6. Mokrane Gourari (Algeria)
  7. Arsenio Marengule (Mozambique)
  8. Elvis Noupue (Cameroon)
  9. Zakhele Siwela (South Africa)
Victor Gomes of South Africa
Victor Gomes of South Africa AFP
  1. Rédouane Jiyed (Morocco)
  2. Adil Zourak (Morocco)

The criteria used by FIFA to select the referees was was based on on their quality and the performances delivered at FIFA tournaments as well as at other international and domestic competitions in recent years.

“As always, the criteria we have used is quality first and the selected match officials represent the highest level of refereeing worldwide

“The 2018 World Cup was very successful, partly because of the high standard of refereeing, and we will do our best to be even better in a few months in Qatar,” said Pierluigi Collina.

Africa as a continent can't wait to see their own in the big tournament and as always, black is gold.

More from category

  • Jose Mourinho could be the next PSG manager

    "These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

    Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

  • Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer

    13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

Recommended articles

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara finally call it quits after 8 years

Mauro Icardi and Wanda Nara finally call it quits after 8 years

These 22 years have passed quickly - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

"These 22 years have passed quickly" - Jose Mourinho hints at retirement

Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

Cristiano Ronaldo charged with improper conduct by the FA

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

3 English clubs Thomas Tuchel could realistically coach to avoid deportation in the next 74 days

13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

13 injured players who will miss the UEFA Nations League

Busquets leaving, Pique and Alba not playing - Xavi is showing no mercy to his former Barcelona teammates

Busquets leaving, Pique and Alba not playing - Xavi is showing no mercy to his former Barcelona teammates

Trending

FIFA World Cup trophy
QATAR 2022

What you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures

Premier League manager of the month for September nominees
PREMIER LEAGUE

Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in France's 2-0 win
UNL

Ralf Rangnick suffers third defeat in four games as Mbappe score in France's first win

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire
TRENDING

Manchester United fans slam Harry Maguire after his latest utterances

TikTok X CAF
WAFCON

TikTok celebrates some iconic women from the WAFCON 2022

UEFA Nations League superstars
UNL

Nations League: Giroud, Mbappe, KdB, Eriksen & other superstars on target

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

3 friendlies involving African teams you should watch this international break

Joan Laporta speaks on Lionel Messi's exit from Barcelona as well as a potential return

Catch up with today's top trending football news