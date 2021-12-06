RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Sampdoria president resigns after arrest in bankruptcy case

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Massimo Ferrero has resigned as president of Serie A club Sampdoria.

Massimo Ferrero has resigned as president of Serie A club Sampdoria. Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO
Massimo Ferrero has resigned as president of Serie A club Sampdoria. Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has resigned after his reported arrest on Monday for alleged involvement in fraudulent bankruptcy cases, the Italian Serie A club announced. 

Recommended articles

"We learned with great surprise of the arrest of Massimo Ferrero (...) for bankruptcy cases which date back many years," Genoa-based outfit said in a statement.

"It is important to clarify that these matters have absolutely nothing to do with the (club) management."

"To protect at best" the interests of Sampdoria, Mr. Ferrero "intends to resign immediately from all his functions and make himself available to investigators," the statement added. 

According to Italian media, Ferrero was arrested on Monday in Milan and taken to a prison in the northern Italian city.

The 70-year-old is accused, along with five others who have been placed under house arrest, with fraudulent bankruptcy and other alleged financial crimes. 

According to his lawyer, quoted by the daily newspaper Il Corriere della Sera, the arrest was linked to the bankruptcy of companies with headquarters in the southern Calabria region. 

Sampdoria are currently in 15th place in the Italian top-flight.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Sampdoria president resigns after arrest in bankruptcy case

Sampdoria president resigns after arrest in bankruptcy case

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

Brazil football club gives fans free tattoos

De Bruyne must fight for Man City spot, says Guardiola

De Bruyne must fight for Man City spot, says Guardiola

No changing course for PSG despite criticism - Pochettino

No changing course for PSG despite criticism - Pochettino

Klopp 'must' rotate for Champions League trip to Milan

Klopp 'must' rotate for Champions League trip to Milan

Simeone backs Atletico players in must-win Champions League match

Simeone backs Atletico players in must-win Champions League match

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

Hernandez says 'worst moment of career' after Bayern move

German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing comment

German FA opens probe into Bellingham match-fixing comment

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

Norway club launches QR code jersey to defend rights in Qatar

Trending

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick took charge of Manchester United for the first time on Sunday Creator: Paul ELLIS

Wijnaldum rescues PSG after Lens leave Messi in a daze

Lionel Messi and Paris Saint-Germain struggled against Lens before escaping with a 1-1 draw Creator: François LO PRESTI

He is not a robot - Joe Cole backs Mendy after horror show at West Ham

Edouard Mendy was at fault for Arthur Masuaku's winner in a 3-2 loss to West Ham (Credit: The Sun)

England women rewrite record books in 20-0 thrashing of Latvia

Ellen White became England women's all-time record goalscorer on Tuesday Creator: FRANCK FIFE