Samuel Eto'o filmed kneeing a supporter in Qatar [Video]

Everything was cool at the beginning as Samuel Eto'o took photos with his fans outside the stadium. He seemed to be okay with the supporter's comments at first before the situation got out of hand.

Eto'o seemed perplexed after the supporter continued throwing some words at him and that is when he decided to take the matter into his own hands.

Those who were around him tried to control everything but the Cameroonian was 'too hot to handle' as he was already pushing them away and he is also well built.

Everything escalated within a minute and Eto'o was seen kneeing the supporter in the face before drawing the attention of those who were passing by.

The impact of the kneeing was obviously heavy since the victim was sent to the ground before the passers-by came to his rescue.

Eto'o was later on dragged by two men away after the whole incident which left people asking what led to the whole confrontation.

Eto'o is in Qatar as a legacy ambassador for the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside other football legends.

Aside from that, Eto'o had a successful career with the Cameroon national team where he made 118 appearances and scored 56 goals for his country.