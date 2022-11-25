QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia players get N592 million Rolls Royce as gift following epic World Cup comeback win against Argentina

David Ben
Following their historic win against Argentina in their opening group game at the World Cup, all Saudi Arabia players will be rewarded with a Rolls Royce each.

Saudi Arabia shocked the world following their shock comeback win against the Albaceleste in their World Cup opening group game on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

To that effect, all members of the Saudi Arabia national team will each be awarded Rolls Royce cars according to multiple reports on Friday.

The reward is courtesy of Saudi Arabian Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud who will be gifting them a Rolls Royce Phantom worth a staggering N592,368,763 (RM6 million) each.

The Green Falcons came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (left) and Salem Al-Dawsari (right) of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup on November 22, 2022.
Lionel Messi of Argentina (left) and Salem Al-Dawsari (right) of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup on November 22, 2022.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 11th minute after VAR awarded Argentina a penalty, with the mercurial playmaker scoring from the spot.

And after the Albaceleste saw three goals ruled out for offside in the first half, the Green Falcons staged a historic comeback in the second half, scoring two goals in five minutes courtesy of strikes from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari in the 48th and 53rd minute respectively.

After the win, Saudi Arabia's King Salman declared a public holiday in the country to mark the national team's stunning victory, and King Salman has now further rewarded the remarkable efforts of the team with his latest gift.

According to reports, this is not the first time the Arab Saudi royalty gave a Rolls Royce to their football players.

Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri celebrates his goal against Argentina.Getty/James Williamson
Saudi Arabia's Saleh Alshehri celebrates his goal against Argentina.

In 1994, its forward player Saeed Al-Owairan, who scored a goal against Belgium that was considered one of the greatest World Cup goals of all time, also received a similar reward.

Saudi Arabi is currently topping Group C with three points after their victory over the South Americans, with their next match coming up on Saturday, November 26, when they face Poland at the Education City Stadium.

