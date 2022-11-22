QATAR 2022

Saudi Arabia stuns Messi's Argentina in Qatar

Fabian Simiyu
Lionel Messi is arguably among the best footballers in the world and he plays for Argentina and PSG

Lionel Messi booked his name on the scoresheet in the 10th minute after Leandro Paredes was fouled inside the penalty box and he took on the penalty.

Messi's conversion rate is usually high when it comes to penalties no wonder he looked relaxed before taking on the penalty.

The Argentine talisman sent the Saudi goalkeeper, Mohammed Al-Owais the wrong way before celebrating with his fellow teammates in Qatar.

Lionel Messi of Argentina during the FIFA World Cup, WM, Weltmeisterschaft, Fussball Qatar 2022 group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail stadium on November 22, 2022.

READ: 'GOAT don turn Asun' - Reactions as Lionel Messi's 'sloppy' Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

However, Saudi Arabia was an example of never giving up as they fought back to beat Argentina in a surprising turn of events.

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari were off the mark to end Argentina's party in five minutes during the match's second half in Qatar.

Argentina tried their level best to equalise but all was in vain as Saudi Arabia defended their lead to the last minute. Frustration was all over most of Argentina's players.

Saudi Arabia were on the receiving end with the majority of their players being booked with yellow cards before the final whistle of the match.

Persistent fouling saw the match go off the mark to the 113th minute but Messi and his teammates still failed to salvage a point for their country.

Lionel Messi of Argentina (left) and Salem Al-Dawsari (right) of Saudi Arabia during the FIFA World Cup on November 22, 2022.

Argentina now have the huge task of beating Mexico and Poland ahead of their next two group-stage matches in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Did Argentina underrate Saudi Arabia? Was Saudi lucky to escape the wrath of Messi?

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

Messi, Eriksen in action as Argentina, Denmark start World Cup campaign

Saudi Arabia stuns Messi's Argentina in Qatar

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Spain vs Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Denmark vs Tunisia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Mexico vs Poland

'GOAT don turn Asun' - Reactions as Lionel Messi's 'sloppy' Argentina shocked by Saudi Arabia in World Cup opener

Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Is the curse real? Why France could crash out in the first round [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'The first of the last dance'- Why Lionel Messi is trending on Twitter

