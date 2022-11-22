Saudi Arabia stuns Messi's Argentina in Qatar

Messi's conversion rate is usually high when it comes to penalties no wonder he looked relaxed before taking on the penalty.

The Argentine talisman sent the Saudi goalkeeper, Mohammed Al-Owais the wrong way before celebrating with his fellow teammates in Qatar.

However, Saudi Arabia was an example of never giving up as they fought back to beat Argentina in a surprising turn of events.

Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari were off the mark to end Argentina's party in five minutes during the match's second half in Qatar.

Argentina tried their level best to equalise but all was in vain as Saudi Arabia defended their lead to the last minute. Frustration was all over most of Argentina's players.

Saudi Arabia were on the receiving end with the majority of their players being booked with yellow cards before the final whistle of the match.

Persistent fouling saw the match go off the mark to the 113th minute but Messi and his teammates still failed to salvage a point for their country.

Argentina now have the huge task of beating Mexico and Poland ahead of their next two group-stage matches in Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.