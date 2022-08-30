Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Scott Parker becomes the first managerial casualty of the 2022/23 Premier League season but where does he rank among previous sack race winners?

Scott Parker is the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season
Scott Parker is the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season

The 2022/23 Premier League managerial sack race has been won by none other than Scott Parker who got fired by Bournemouth after losing 9-0 to Liverpool on Saturday.

InRead recommended articles {inRead B auto-updated}

The 41-year-old becomes the first manager to lose his job this season after just four games but that still doesn’t make him the quickest Premier League sack race winner in history.

That honour still belongs to Kenny Dalglish who was sacked by Newcastle after just two matches in the 1998/99 Premier League season.

As earlier stated, Kenny Dalglish holds the record for the fewest amount of games managed before getting sacked in a Premier League season but the most common amount of games coached before a sack remains four.

Kenny Dalglish hold the record as the fastest winner of the Premier League managerial sack race
Kenny Dalglish hold the record as the fastest winner of the Premier League managerial sack race AFP

Scott Parker becomes the fifth different manager to lose his job after four games in a Premier League season.

Bournemouth sack Scott Parker after 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool
Bournemouth sack Scott Parker after 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool Pulse Nigeria

The last manager to achieve that unwanted feat was Javi Gracia who was dismissed by Watford four games into the 2019/20 Premier League season.

Javi Gracia was sacked by Watford after just four games in 2019/20
Javi Gracia was sacked by Watford after just four games in 2019/20 AFP

Frank De Boer is widely regarded as the worst manager in Premier League history because of his disastrous spell at Crystal Palace in which he was fired after losing the first four games of the season without scoring a single goal.

Frank de Boer
Frank de Boer ece-auto-gen

Newcastle’s Bryan Robson in the 2004/05 season and Peter Reid of Manchester City in 1993/94 were the other two managers to be sacked four games into a Premier League season.

Stats culled from Sportingnews.com reveals the first managerial casualty of each Premier League season.

Excluding Billy Bonds who resigned as West Ham manager before the official start of the 1994/95 Premier League season, here are all the managerial sack race winners in history.

Premier League managerial sack race winners
Premier League managerial sack race winners Pulse Nigeria
Premier League Managerial sack race winners
Premier League Managerial sack race winners Pulse Nigeria
Premier League Managerial sack race winners
Premier League Managerial sack race winners Pulse Nigeria
Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Scott Parker is the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season

    Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

  • Premier League betting tips

    Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

  • FPL Gameweek 5

    5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Recommended articles

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Scott Parker sacked by Bournemouth after just 4 games but is surprisingly not the fastest winner of the Premier League sack race

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

Cashout on Bet9ja with midweek Premier League games

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

Jollof duo Ghana & Nigeria join forces as Cremonese unveil Afena-Gyan

How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

How Paul Pogba paid €100,000 ransom to blackmailers amid alleged €13m threat

Cavani joins Valencia after being clubless for a while

Cavani joins Valencia after being clubless for a while

Trending

Sadio Mane refuses to hold up beer in Bayern Munich team photo

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Aubameyang was visited by thieves and beaten in his Barcelona house.

Thieves beat Barcelona star Aubameyang in his house

The late Kenyan cyclist Suleiman Kangangi
Cycling

Cycling world reacts to death of Kenyan in USA

Conor Gallagher could return to Crystal Palace this summer
TRANSFERS

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Kenya national rugby union team 's players (Shujaa) react after winning the Safari Sevens men's final match between Kenya and Germany, at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, on October 31, 2021. (Photo by YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)
RUGBY

Shujaa finishes sevens season in 12th position

Bayern Munich broke the hearts of punters around the world
BETTING

Bayern Munich and other ticket-busters this weekend (Saturday)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 3: Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya jumps in preparation for the Men's 100m - Semi-Final 2 during the Athletics competition at Alexander Stadium during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 3, 2022, in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)
ATHLETICS

Omanyala ready to conquer Switzerland, Germany as season ends

FPL Gameweek 5
FPL

5 players you should add to your Fantasy team before Gameweek 5 deadline