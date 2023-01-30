Sean Dyche happy to land Everton job, will he have an impact?

He has promised to take Everton back to winning ways now that the club is relegation bound after losing a couple of matches.

"It's an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track. I know about Everton's passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them.

"We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time," said Dyche.

Dyche added that he is going to bring back the good feeling in his bid to unite the Everton fans.

"We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

"Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they're so passionate," concluded Dyche.

Everton are 19th out of 20 teams in the EPL and it means that Sean Dyche has a very difficult task ahead of him.