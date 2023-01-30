ADVERTISEMENT
Sean Dyche happy to land Everton job, will he have an impact?

Fabian Simiyu
Sean Dyche is the new Everton boss after the club sacked Frank Lampard

Everton manager Sean Dyche
Sean Dyche has been unveiled as the new Everton boss and he has said that he is delighted to have secured the job.

He has promised to take Everton back to winning ways now that the club is relegation bound after losing a couple of matches.

"It's an honour to become Everton manager. My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track. I know about Everton's passionate fanbase and how precious this club is to them.

READ: Burnley manager Dyche signs new deal

"We're ready to work and ready to give them what they want. That starts with sweat on the shirt, effort and getting back to some of the basic principles of what Everton Football Club has stood for for a long time," said Dyche.

Dyche added that he is going to bring back the good feeling in his bid to unite the Everton fans.

"We want to bring back a good feeling. We need the fans, we need unity and we need everyone aligned. That starts with us as staff and players.

"Our aim is to put out a team that works, that fights and wears the badge with pride. The connection with the fans can then grow very quickly because they're so passionate," concluded Dyche.

Everton are 19th out of 20 teams in the EPL and it means that Sean Dyche has a very difficult task ahead of him.

Dyche was Burnley's manager last season and they got relegated, will he be able to salvage Everton from the same embarrassment?

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
