Top 5 successful transfers of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season

All 20 teams brought in at least one new player in the summer and winter transfer windows and some of those have been more impactful than others.

This list ranks the players considering their impact, transfer fees and individual performance relative to where their respective teams finished on the log.

Here are the top five new signings based on their performance in the recently concluded French Ligue 1 2021/22 season.

5. William Saliba

21-year old centre-back William Saliba joined Marseille on loan from Arsenal and instantly established himself as an undisputed starter in the team.

Saliba played 36 games in the league for Marseille and is generally considered one of the best defenders in the league.

4. Nuno Mendes

Of all the superstars that joined PSG this summer, no one would have expected 19-year old Nuno Mendes to shine the brightest but he arguably did.

Mendes joined on loan from Sporting Lisbon and fought off competition to make the left-back spot his own with 27 solid appearances in his debut Ligue 1 season.

3. Gaetan Laborde

Stade Rennes paid €15 million to sign French striker Gaetan Laborde from Montpellier last summer and he has repaid the investment so far.

The 28-year old played all 38 league games this season and scored 15 goals and provided nine assists to make an instant impact at his new home.

2. Andy Delort

Another French striker signed from Montpellier, Andy Delort joined OGC Nice last summer and settled in almost immediately.

The 30-year old scored 18 goals in 35 league games for his new club in what was an impressive first season for Cristophe Galtier’s men.

1. Achraf Hakimi

Another one of PSG’s high-profile additions last summer, Achraf Hakimi was among the most expensive signings in the world when PSG shelled out €66.5 million to bring him from Inter.

