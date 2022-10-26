Following his summer switch to Borussia Dortmund, Sebastien Haller was ruled out for several months in July after the German club confirmed that he would have to undergo chemotherapy following his €31 million move from Ajax.
Dortmund boost as Sebastien Haller finally returns to training after testicular tumour
The Ivorian international has fought his way back to the training pitch, three months after he underwent surgery for a testicular tumour.
On Monday, October 24, Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder revealed Haller had requested to train with his former club and is currently continuing his rehabilitation with the Eredivisie side.
"He asked us if he could come and train because he was rehabilitating here,"
"Then it's of course wonderful that he can be there for a while. He was able to train on a different pitch to help with his recovery." Schreuder said as per ESPN.
The former West Ham striker who finished 13th at the annual Ballon d'Or awards held in Paris last week, scored 47 goals in 66 games for Ajax after a rocky spell in the Premier League.
He enjoyed a fine 2021-22 campaign in the Champions League with 11 goals in eight games.
Haller has also made 15 appearances for Ivory Coast, having previously represented France at youth level.
Dortmund coach Lucien Favre will no doubt be pleased to see the club's summer signing back in training as he hopes to work with the 28-year-old striker who would be a real weapon in attack for the Bavarians this season.
