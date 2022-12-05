QATAR 2022

World Cup hits and misses: Senegal bow out of the tournment

Fabian Simiyu
Senegal is officially out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after losing to 3-0 to England

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal looks dejected England v Senegal on December 4, 2022.
Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal looks dejected England v Senegal on December 4, 2022.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is in the critical stages and some of the teams have started boarding planes back home after failing to keep up with the standards.

African giants, Senegal are officially out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after conceding defeat to England's Three Lions in their round of 16 match.

Africa as a continent was vouching for Senegal to win the match but the end result was unimaginable after England's landslide win that started minutes before the end of the first half.

Ismaila Sarr of Senegal on December 4, 2022.
Ismaila Sarr of Senegal on December 4, 2022. AFP

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka were on target for the Three Lions as Senegal suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Jude Bellingham has impressed so far for England and he did it again against Senegal. The Borussia Dortmund star played a major role in England's first goal that Jordan Henderson scored.

Jude Bellingham of England applauds the fans at the final whistle and a 3-0 win over Senegal on December 4, 2022.
Jude Bellingham of England applauds the fans at the final whistle and a 3-0 win over Senegal on December 4, 2022. AFP

The youngster has now registered a goal and an assist for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Many top clubs are monitoring him at the moment but they will have to wait until the end of the 2022/23 campaign to sign him.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Champions have booked their slot in the quarter-finals after beating Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup match between France vs Poland in Doha, Qatar, on December 4, 2022.
Kylian Mbappe during the World Cup match between France vs Poland in Doha, Qatar, on December 4, 2022. AFP

Kylian Mbappe scored a brace while Olivier Giroud scored one for France. Robert Lewandowski was forced to wait until the dying minutes to score for Poland through a penalty.

