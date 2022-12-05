World Cup hits and misses: Senegal bow out of the tournment

Senegal crashes out of the tournament

African giants, Senegal are officially out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after conceding defeat to England's Three Lions in their round of 16 match.

Africa as a continent was vouching for Senegal to win the match but the end result was unimaginable after England's landslide win that started minutes before the end of the first half.

AFP

Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka were on target for the Three Lions as Senegal suffered a 3-0 defeat.

Jude Bellingham's stellar performance

Jude Bellingham has impressed so far for England and he did it again against Senegal. The Borussia Dortmund star played a major role in England's first goal that Jordan Henderson scored.

AFP

The youngster has now registered a goal and an assist for England in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Many top clubs are monitoring him at the moment but they will have to wait until the end of the 2022/23 campaign to sign him.

France cruises to the quarter-finals

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Champions have booked their slot in the quarter-finals after beating Poland 3-1 in the round of 16 in Qatar.

AFP